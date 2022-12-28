scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Rocket Gang gets OTT release date

Rocket GangRocket Gang will stream on ZEE5. (Photo: ZEE5India/Twitter)

Rocket Gang, directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, is set to start streaming globally on ZEE5 from December 30, the platform announced on Wednesday.

The musical supernatural comedy, which marks popular choreographer Martis’ directorial debut, opened to mixed reviews upon its November 11 release.

Bosco Leslie Martis said Rocket Gang is a special film for him. “It took us a couple of years to make this film and I hope the OTT audience enjoys what we have created. It’s a perfect film to stream with your family during this vacation season and will also be a visual treat for everyone. I am looking forward to the film’s second innings on ZEE5,” the choreographer-director said in a statement.

Starring Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Sahaj Singh, and Mokshda Jailkhani, Rocket Gang is described as a roller-coaster ride of friendship, camaraderie, love and dance as five friends come across a team of young ghost dancers who are on a mission to achieve their dream of winning the biggest dance competition.

Seal, best known for Student of the Year 2, said he is excited about the film’s digital premiere.

“I am sure the film will reach a wider audience. We have worked very hard during the shoot of this film; I really hope that the viewers have fun while watching it as much as we did while making it,” he added.

Nikita Dutta of Maska fame said she is glad to be part of Rocket Gang. “It’s a roller-coaster of life and dreams. It will awaken your will to achieve your dreams as it did for me. I’m sure the audience will relate to the film,” she said.

Backed by Zee Studios, Rocket Gang also features child artists Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia and Siddhant Sharma.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 11:36 IST
Apple’s next iPad mini likely coming in 2024, won’t be a foldable: Report

