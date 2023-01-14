Rishab Shetty asked if Rashmika Mandanna is ungrateful for his contribution to her career: ‘Bahut artists ko hum leke aaye’

Actor-filmmaker spoke briefly about the controversy around Rashmika Mandanna’s comments about not having watched his film, Kantara. Rashmika was launched in the film industry with Kirik Party, directed by Rishab. Rashmika was at the receiving end of a barrage of online abuse after her comments were perceived as being disrespectful to Rishab, who didn’t call off the army, and instead fuelled the fire further.

Even his latest comment on the subject isn’t in any way an attempt to addressing the trolling that Rashmika is facing. In a segment of his interview with Mashable India, which has been posted some weeks after he originally appeared on the Bombay Journey chat show, he was asked about Rashmika’s comment about Kantara, and if he felt that she had been ungrateful. He said, “You don’t mind. Bahut saare artists ko hum log leke aaye, aur humko bahut saare directors aur producers ne opportunity diya hai, toh waisa hi list mein rahenge. Aage kuch nahi bolte (One doesn’t mind. We’ve launched many artists, many directors and producers have given us opportunities, there’s a long list of such people. Let’s say no more).”

In an earlier interview, Rashmika appeared to address her debut film, and spoke about the producers (ie, Rishab and Rakshit Shetty) using air quotes. Her gesture was perceived as disrespectful as well, and invited a new wave of trolling. Rishab, in an interview with Gulte, was presented a list of female actors, and asked if he’d work with any of them. He named both others besides Rashmika, and said using air quotes, “Main actors ko script likhne ke baad choose karta hoon, aur mujhe ‘iss’ type ke actress, I don’t like them (I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers. These actors, I don’t like them).”

In a press interaction, Rashmika was asked about the feud, and she said, “I was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. The world doesn’t know what’s happening on the inside. We can’t put a camera on our personal lives and show it.”

More recently, she said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble that she has an animated way of speaking, and some people could be offended by it. She also shared a post about the trolling that she has been subjected to from the beginning of her career, and how she decided that enough is enough. Rashmika was recently seen opposite Vijay in the film Varisu.