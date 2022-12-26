Kantara star Rishab Shetty shares photo with Rakshit Shetty and Pramod, fans react: ‘Richard Anthony loading’

Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty shared a photo with Rakshit Shetty, Pramod and Rishab’s wife Pragathi. Both the Shettys have had a superb 2022, as Rishab’s Kantara became one of the highest-grossing blockbusters of the year and Rakshit’s 777 Charlie did well at the box office too. Fans were excited with the new photo and hoped that it would finally mean that Rakshit’s film Richard Anthony would go on floors soon with Rishab.

Rishab captioned the photo, “Friends…” Fans commented on the video with hearts and one wrote, “The most powerful friends group in Indian cinema…” Another added, “Richard Antony loading…”

Rakshit Shetty will make his comeback with Richard Anthony- Lord of The Sea and the announcement was made last year. Rakshit had tweeted, “I have always believed that my work should speak for me first and only then words should follow… Here it is…When the tide brings back the dead, the shores bleed red.Returning to where it all began, #RichardAnthony – Lord of the sea.” The film is a spin-off from Rakshit’s directorial venture, Ulidavaru Kandanthe and also features Pramod Shetty. The film will be backed by Hombale Films.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022 and is now ranked in one of the top 10 films of the year, alongside RRR, KGF 2, and The Kashmir Files. Pragathi had earlier shared a photo of Rishab’s first-look test from the film Kantara, where he played the role of Shiva. The photo also featured lead actor Sapthami’s Leela. Pragathi wrote, “First look test of Shiva and Leela… 27/07/21.”

Earlier, Rishab Shetty had spoken about the emotional toll that Kantara’s climax had taken on him. In the scene, Rishab’s Shiva is possessed by a spirit and the actor revealed how he had to improvise on the spot to get the job done. In a recent video, he said, “I was also losing patience. I was so angry. If someone would’ve tried to annoy me then, I would’ve killed them. I was that ferocious. You will get a sense of that in the film. It’s real. I couldn’t sleep properly after going back home. It was so painful.”