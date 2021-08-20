Zee TV network bags the satellite rights of Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2

Kannada star Yash on Friday announced that Zee TV Networks has bought the rights to all south Indian versions of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. “Glad to Announce #KGF2SouthOnZee (sic),” he tweeted. This is the third major south acquisition for Zee Networks after Ajith’s Valami and director SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

The two-part fictional mob drama traces the journey of India’s most dreaded criminal, Rocky. After losing his mother at a very early age to poverty and sickness, Rocky develops an insatiable hunger for power. And his pursuit for power leads him to the gold mines of Kolar, and a turf war ensues.

Director Prashanth Neel has roped in Sanjay Dutt to play the main antagonist Adheera in the second part of KGF.

KGF was supposed to release on July 16 this year. However, the second wave of the coronavirus forced the filmmakers to postpone the film indefinitely. While the producers are yet to reveal the new release date, the industry buzz suggests that the film is likely to hit the screens worldwide in December this year, coinciding with the holiday season.

It is worth noting that KGF: Chapter 1 had also released in December in 2018 and became a huge box office hit nationwide, making Yash a formidable star in Karnataka, and other parts of the country.