Yuvarathnaa teaser: Puneeth Rajkumar plays a man’s man

Yuvarathnaa actor Puneeth Rajkumar turns 45 today. Yuvarathnaa actor Puneeth Rajkumar turns 45 today.

The teaser of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming movie Yuvarathnaa was released on Monday evening as a treat to the star’s fans on his birthday. Puneeth is celebrating his 45th birthday today.

Describing it as a ‘dialogue teaser’, the video packs a series of punchlines, which are both high on machismo and superlatives. It opens with the dialogue from Dhananjay, who seems to play a rich man interested in sports. He is looking for a man’s man. And it is safe to assume that his search stops at Puneeth, who is playing a college student in the movie. Why not? Age is just a number, right? Of course, he is the most popular student of the college with a taste for street fights. And he is clearly an expert in everything that is deemed macho: like making a frowning face, taking part in a street race, fighting, working out and also throw in his love for the guitar. Lo and behold, you have a quintessential hero that defined the idea of the perfect man for young boys in the 1990s and 2000s.

Sayyeshaa is the female lead of Yuvarathnaa. The film marks her debut in Kannada cinema. She seems to be playing the trophy girlfriend of the hero.

The teaser promises enough exciting moments in the movie that would send fans of Puneeth into a tizzy.

Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvarathnaa is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Homable Films, the production house behind the KGF franchise.

Santhosh had earlier directed Puneeth in Raajakumara, which was the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2017.

Yuvarathnaa, also starring Sonu Gowda, Boman Irani and Prakash Raj, is expected to hit screens soon.

