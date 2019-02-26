Yuvarathnaa: Sayyeshaa Saigal signs her first Kannada film

Sayyeshaa Saigal on Monday announced that she is all set to star in her first Kannada film titled Yuvarathnaa, which features Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. The actor, who is very excited about her Sandalwood debut, thanked her producers and director Santhosh Ananddram.

“Super happy to join the amazing team of #Yuvarathnaa 💃Can’t wait to share screen space with @PuneethRajkumar sir under the direction of @SanthoshAnand15 sir! Thank you @hombalefilms for my exciting Kannada debut! (sic),” Sayyeshaa wrote on her Twitter account. She will start shooting for her portions in the film from February 27.

Sayyeshaa was last seen in Ghajinikanth (2018), in which she shared screen space with her beau Arya. She has also acted in Suriya’s upcoming cop thriller Kaappaan, which is currently in production.

Sayyeshaa on February 14 officially confirmed that she is in a relationship with Arya and the couple will tie the knot soon. “With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness – Arya and Sayyesha.” Arya said in a statement.

Yuvarathnaa, meanwhile, is director Santhosh’s second outing with Puneeth Rajkumar after blockbuster Raajakumara. The star is said to be playing the role of a college student in the movie, which will have music by V Harikrishna.