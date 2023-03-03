scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Yuva teaser: Puneeth Rajkumar’s nephew Yuva Rajkumar gets grand launch in Hombale Films’ action film

Yuva Rajkumar's debut film with director Santhosh Ananddram is produced by Hombale Films, the banner behind KGF and Kantara.

YuvaRajkumarActor Yuva Rajkumar will make his debut with Yuva.
The much-awaited debut film of late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s nephew Yuva Rajakumar has been unveiled. Hombale Productions, the banner behind blockbuster films such as Kantara and KGF 1 and 2, announced the film’s title as Yuva. The title announcement was made with a teaser, which was shared online on Friday.

The teaser of the action-packed film opens with the voiceover, “A gang was eager to attack him. There was also a gang to stop him. He did not start the gang war, but he will finish it.” The powerful narration is delivered by actor Prakash Raj.

Also Read |Shiva Rajkumar breaks down after seeing Puneeth Rajkumar’s video at Shiva Vedha pre-release event

Check out the title announcement –

Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuva appears to be an action-packed drama that gives Yuva Rajkumar a powerful debut.

Hombale shared the teaser on social media, and wrote in the caption, “The Rage Begins”. The poster shows Yuva posing next to a shiny motorcycle.

Check out the post –

 

The announcement of Yuva Rajkumar’s debut was made in April 2022 by Hombale Films. The announcement was made with the caption, “Legacy continues… there has always been a special bond between Hombale Films and legendary Matinee Idol Dr Rajkumar’s family. Taking the legacy forward, we are proud to introduce Yuva Rajkumar, the third generation of dodmane as a debutant hero in our next movie. The film will be directed by Santosh Anandram, who has directed many successful films with us. We request you all to extend your invaluable support to us in this endeavour as always.”

Yuva has been scheduled to release on 22 December 2023.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 21:42 IST
Expert panel to submit report on liquor legalisation by March-end: Manipur CM Biren Singh

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
