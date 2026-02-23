Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Yash’s Toxic locks Kerala distributor, eyes KGF 2’s box office record in the state
Toxic Kerala distribution: E4 Entertainment, known for handling Pushpa 2 and Animal in Kerala, has come on board to release Yash's Toxic across 350-plus screens
Toxic Kerala distribution: Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is steadily ticking off its pre-release checklist, and the Kerala piece of the puzzle is now in place. E4 Entertainment, the company run by Mukesh Mehta and C.V. Sarathi, has officially come on board as the film’s distributor in the state.
E4 Entertainment is no stranger to handling large-scale releases in Kerala. The company has previously managed the distribution of major pan-India titles including Animal and Pushpa 2 in the market, giving it both the experience and the infrastructure to push Toxic at scale. The plan is to open the film across more than 350 screens in Kerala, a wide release count that reflects how seriously the makers are treating the state as a market.
That ambition is not without precedent. KGF 2, also starring Yash, currently holds the record for the highest-earning non-Malayalam release in Kerala. With Toxic being his next mass entertainer, there is genuine expectation that the film could challenge, if not surpass, that benchmark.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written with Yash, the film is a period gangster drama set in Goa, spanning the 1940s through the 1970s, a time marked by the decline of colonial rule and the rise of local criminal networks. It is jointly produced by Yash under Monster Mind Creations and Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Tovino Thomas, with Tovino’s involvement likely adding a degree of local pull in Kerala specifically.
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna leave for wedding in Udaipur, bride-to-be can’t stop smiling. Watch
On the distribution front overall, Toxic has been putting up impressive numbers. Sri Venkateswara Creations secured Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights for Rs 120 crore, AA Films took North India and Nepal, and Phars Film acquired overseas rights for Indian-language versions at Rs 105 crore. The English-language version’s international distribution is still being worked out.
The film has not been entirely controversy-free in the build-up to release. Following the teaser drop, the Women’s Wing of the Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women over certain visuals, while a Christian group separately approached the CBFC with objections. Neither has resulted in any hold on the film’s release so far, and the makers have pressed ahead with promotions. If anything, the noise around the teaser has only kept Toxic in the conversation, which, at this stage of the promotional cycle, is rarely a bad thing.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release worldwide on March 19, 2026, timed around Ugadi. It will go head-to-head at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will release on the same date.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's life has changed drastically since her split from Naga Chaitanya. She battled an autoimmune condition and found love with director Raj Nidimoru. They got married and work together. Samantha has learned to ignore public opinions and credits Raj for her growth as an actor.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05