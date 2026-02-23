Yash’s Toxic locks Kerala distributor, eyes KGF 2’s box office record in the state

Toxic Kerala distribution: Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is steadily ticking off its pre-release checklist, and the Kerala piece of the puzzle is now in place. E4 Entertainment, the company run by Mukesh Mehta and C.V. Sarathi, has officially come on board as the film’s distributor in the state.

E4 Entertainment is no stranger to handling large-scale releases in Kerala. The company has previously managed the distribution of major pan-India titles including Animal and Pushpa 2 in the market, giving it both the experience and the infrastructure to push Toxic at scale. The plan is to open the film across more than 350 screens in Kerala, a wide release count that reflects how seriously the makers are treating the state as a market.