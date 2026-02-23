Yash’s Toxic locks Kerala distributor, eyes KGF 2’s box office record in the state

Toxic Kerala distribution: E4 Entertainment, known for handling Pushpa 2 and Animal in Kerala, has come on board to release Yash's Toxic across 350-plus screens

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadFeb 23, 2026 03:33 PM IST
ToxicYash in a still from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas.
Make us preferred source on Google

Toxic Kerala distribution: Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is steadily ticking off its pre-release checklist, and the Kerala piece of the puzzle is now in place. E4 Entertainment, the company run by Mukesh Mehta and C.V. Sarathi, has officially come on board as the film’s distributor in the state.

E4 Entertainment is no stranger to handling large-scale releases in Kerala. The company has previously managed the distribution of major pan-India titles including Animal and Pushpa 2 in the market, giving it both the experience and the infrastructure to push Toxic at scale. The plan is to open the film across more than 350 screens in Kerala, a wide release count that reflects how seriously the makers are treating the state as a market.

That ambition is not without precedent. KGF 2, also starring Yash, currently holds the record for the highest-earning non-Malayalam release in Kerala. With Toxic being his next mass entertainer, there is genuine expectation that the film could challenge, if not surpass, that benchmark.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written with Yash, the film is a period gangster drama set in Goa, spanning the 1940s through the 1970s, a time marked by the decline of colonial rule and the rise of local criminal networks. It is jointly produced by Yash under Monster Mind Creations and Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Tovino Thomas, with Tovino’s involvement likely adding a degree of local pull in Kerala specifically.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna leave for wedding in Udaipur, bride-to-be can’t stop smiling. Watch

On the distribution front overall, Toxic has been putting up impressive numbers. Sri Venkateswara Creations secured Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights for Rs 120 crore, AA Films took North India and Nepal, and Phars Film acquired overseas rights for Indian-language versions at Rs 105 crore. The English-language version’s international distribution is still being worked out.

The film has not been entirely controversy-free in the build-up to release. Following the teaser drop, the Women’s Wing of the Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women over certain visuals, while a Christian group separately approached the CBFC with objections. Neither has resulted in any hold on the film’s release so far, and the makers have pressed ahead with promotions. If anything, the noise around the teaser has only kept Toxic in the conversation, which, at this stage of the promotional cycle, is rarely a bad thing.

Story continues below this ad

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release worldwide on March 19, 2026, timed around Ugadi. It will go head-to-head at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will release on the same date.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
‘We do everything together’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life with Raj Nidimoru post marriage, separation with Naga Chaitanya
Raj Nidimoru
Anupam Mittal unleashes tirade at Shark Tank India pitcher with 'copycat model'
Anupam Mittal on Pukaar.ai pitch Shark Tank India 5
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Revanth Ramchander
BJP’s Telangana troubles: Why the party is faltering in quest for a second southern bastion
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
skillcation
‘Classroom without walls’: Why Indians are embracing skillcations as a form of travel with purpose
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
‘Classroom without walls’: Why Indians are embracing skillcations as a form of travel with purpose
skillcation
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement