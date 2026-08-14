Yash’s Toxic gets ‘A’ rating, film’s plot set in post-Independence Goa revealed

With less than a fortnight to go until the worldwide release of one of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year, director Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-led Toxic, fans of the actor are on cloud nine, as the gangster film marks his comeback after four years since KGF: Chapter 2 (2022).

While the promotions are in full swing, the film has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its planned August 26 release. At the same time, the movie’s plot has also been revealed, teasing the audience about what to expect from the Yash-starrer.

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CBFC grants ‘A’ certificate to 194-minute Toxic

As per the details displayed on the CBFC website, the movie has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate (for exhibition to adult audiences only) and runs for 194.12 minutes (3 hours and 14 minutes).

The gangster film was certified by the regional office of the board in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Toxic has been jointly bankrolled by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Toxic plot revealed

The big-budget actioner’s logline reads, “A gangster navigates the complexities of loyalty, morality, and the struggle for personal redemption in a post-independence Goa where violence and jealousy reign. With its atmospheric world, brutal action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for love and for finding redemption amidst the darkness.”

Also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, Toxic boasts cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi, production design by TP Abid, and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni.

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‘Never seen a more hardworking actor’: Nayanthara on Yash

At the movie’s trailer launch in Bengaluru recently, actor Nayanthara had heaped praise on Yash, noting that he’s the most hardworking actor she has ever seen. “The first time I met Yash… I have worked with a lot of superstars and actors; everyone is big and cool. With Yash, when I first met him, the larger-than-life image he has is the same in person. I have never ever seen a more hardworking actor than him,” she said.

Nayanthara added, “Every single day on set, I was amazed at the way he worked. This man gave four and a half years of his life. He sacrificed his time with his family, his kids; he was just focused on work. I have never seen an actor take care of the director the way he did. I have so much love and respect for the actor, producer, and human being he is.”