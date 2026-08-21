Yash’s Toxic gets ‘A’ certificate with no cuts, CBFC makes just two minor changes

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic has cleared its biggest pre-release hurdle ahead of its theatrical debut. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with no cuts ordered for the film. The board has asked the makers to make only two minor modifications, while the film retains its reported runtime of over three hours.

The clearance has drawn attention because Toxic is positioned as a dark, violent action drama with mature themes. The film’s treatment by the Indian censor board has also prompted comparisons with Dhurandhar, which underwent cuts before its release.

The CBFC cleared Toxic last week for its August 26 release. According to its certification details, the Kannada-English film has a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes.

The board has asked the makers to mute and replace two words or phrases in the Kannada version, with similar changes in the English subtitles. The mandatory anti-smoking and anti-drinking warnings will also be added. Beyond these changes, the CBFC has not ordered any cuts. The film has been cleared with an ‘A’ certificate, meaning it will be restricted to adult audiences.

British censors flag violence, sex in Toxic

The film has received a similar adult classification in the UK, although the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has flagged several aspects of its content.

The BBFC has given Toxic an adult certificate and described it as containing “strong bloody violence, sex.” Its official listing gives the film a five-out-of-five rating for violence, sex and injury detail. It has also received four-out-of-five ratings for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm.

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Internet compares Toxic with Dhurandhar

The CBFC’s decision not to demand cuts has amused some social media users, particularly given the extensive discussion around violence in Toxic and the cuts made to Dhurandhar.

One Reddit user questioned the difference in treatment, writing, “Isn’t this film being considered far more violent than Dhurandhar? How come there were more cuts in Dhurandhar than this one?”

Toxic CBFC Certification out; Almost Zero cuts with runtime of 3h 14m

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The film has also been discussed online for its intimate scenes and the way women are portrayed through certain imagery and dialogue. One Reddit user took a swipe at the censor board, commenting, “CBFC goes blind when it comes to women being objectified.”

Another user joked about the CBFC’s treatment of kissing scenes in Hollywood films, writing, “They have a problem with Spider-man kissing only….that’s harmful for our culture lol.”

Someone else responded, “There was no kiss, so no cuts were needed. CBFC has clear priorities.”

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The discussion comes after the CBFC was criticised for cuts to kissing scenes in Hollywood releases, including Superman and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Yash says Toxic is not for children

Yash has repeatedly stressed that Toxic is aimed at an adult audience. During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor and co-writer pointed to the film’s tagline, A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, as a clear indication of who it is meant for.

“Regardless, we ensured one thing: along with the title, we also gave the tagline that Toxic is a ‘fairytale for grown-ups.’ We have made it very clear that the film is not for children or adults with a child’s mindset,” he said.

Yash added, “Children should absolutely stay away from Toxic. Children, please stay at home. We didn’t make the movie for them. Grown-ups, who know everything, can choose what they want to see and learn from Toxic. It’s a genuine film with a deep story.”

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Yash defends Toxic’s controversial scenes

Yash said that the film’s portrayal of female desire is deliberate and comes from the perspective of its female director, Geetu Mohandas.

“When people see the film, they will understand that… it has become a taboo for women to talk about female desire. Only men get to discuss such things. You have to keep in mind that Toxic’s director is a woman, and she is of the view that women’s desires and fantasies are their rights. If a woman feels scared to reveal what she wants, that’s also wrong,” the actor pointed out.

He added, “The intent behind the scenes is clear, and it’s done to raise meaningful questions; not for gimmicks. At the same time, cinema is also about fun.”

Toxic release date, cast and director

Toxic, which is scheduled to release on August 26, has already had its release date postponed twice. The Yash-starrer was initially scheduled to release alongside Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. The makers later postponed the film, citing the war in the Gulf and saying they wanted it to reach “every corner.”

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A new release date of June 4 was announced, but that too was pushed back. August 26 is now the film’s third and final release date.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

The film is being presented as a dark action drama with mature themes and follows the rise and fall of a powerful drug cartel leader.