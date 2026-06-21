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Yash’s Toxic eyes August 26 release after months of delay
Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, will hit screens in August this year.
After months of shifting dates, Yash’s much delayed film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now being lined up for an August 26 release, according to a post by the actor.
According to the makers, this new Wednesday release leads into the festive holiday corridor of Onam, Eid, Varamahalakshmi and Raksha Bandhan,
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is set in Goa and follows the rise of a drug cartel across several decades, from the 1940s through the 1970s. Yash plays a dual role and also co-wrote the script with Mohandas.
Honour Thy Father…#Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026#ToxicTheMovie#Nayanthara @advani_kiara #TaraSutaria@humasqureshi @rukminitweets #GeetuMohandas @VishalMMishra #RajeevRavi #UjwalKulkarni #TPAbid #MohanBKere #SandeepSadashiva #PrashantDileepHardikar… pic.twitter.com/oAlW0JdldO
— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) June 21, 2026
Delay behind Toxic
Toxic has missed three previously announced release dates. It was first set for April 10, but that was pushed back due to delays in shooting and production. The film was then scheduled for March 19, which would have placed it head to head with the Hindi film Dhurandhar 2 at the box office. That date was dropped after tensions escalated in the Middle East following the US-Israel strikes on Iran, with the makers citing the region as a key overseas market that needed stability before release. The film was then moved to June 4.
In late April 2026, the makers postponed the film once again, this time after presenting it to international buyers and distributors at CinemaCon. According to the production banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the response at the event opened up the possibility of a much wider global release, and the team decided to take more time to finalise distribution deals across markets rather than stick to the June date. Yash, who also produced the film, said in a statement that the film was complete and that the delay was meant to give it the international reach he felt it deserved.
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