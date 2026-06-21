Yash’s Toxic eyes August 26 release after months of delay

After months of shifting dates, Yash’s much delayed film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now being lined up for an August 26 release, according to a post by the actor.

According to the makers, this new Wednesday release leads into the festive holiday corridor of Onam, Eid, Varamahalakshmi and Raksha Bandhan,

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is set in Goa and follows the rise of a drug cartel across several decades, from the 1940s through the 1970s. Yash plays a dual role and also co-wrote the script with Mohandas.