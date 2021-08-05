Yashika Aannand shares post on health update: ‘Can’t walk or stand for five months, God has punished me’

Actor Yashika Aannand, who was recently involved in a road accident and subsequently hospitalized in a critical condition, took to Instagram to update fans about her health. In her latest post, Yashika mentioned that she had suffered ‘multiple fractures’ in her pelvic bone and that she wouldn’t be able to walk or stand for the next couple of months. She added that her physical pain is nothing compared to what she has lost, as her best friend Vallichatti Bhavani died in the accident. Yashika was at the wheel at the time of the incident.

Yashika wrote, “Health update – multiple fracture in pelvic bone and right leg fractured. I am resting post my surgeries. I won’t be able to walk or stand for the next 5 months. I have been bed ridden all day and I have to pass motions on the same bed. I can’t turn left or right also. I have been stiff for these many days. My back is fully injured. Luckily nothing happened to my face but this is definitely a rebirth for me, which I didn’t ask for. Mentally and physically am injured. God has punished me. But this is nothing compared to what I have lost.”

She added, “Apart from all the negativity, I am grateful for all the prayers and well-wishers. Thank you for your care and love.”

In her previous post, Yashika called out those who had ‘been spreading rumours’ about her being intoxicated while driving. She called them cheap, and said that the police had already confirmed that they weren’t drunk at the time of the incident.

Yashika met with an accident on East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram in Chennai. She was travelling with friends, when her SUV lost control rammed into a median and crashed into a roadside pit. While Yashika and two of her male friends suffered serious injuries, 28-year-old Vallichatti Bhavani died on the spot. The accident took place at 1 am at night.

The police have filed a case against Yashika and have also confiscated her driving license in the aftermath of the accident.

Yashika made her debut with the 2016 film Kalai Vendam. Her breakthrough film was Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. She also starred in films like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, Maniyaar Kudumbam, Kazhugu 2 and Mookuthi Amman.