Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit shares a special family photo to mark her 500th Instagram post

Kannada star Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit on Wednesday posted an adorable family portrait on Instagram. The picture happens to be her 500th Instagram post, and she chose a special click for the occasion.

Sharing the photo, Radhika wrote, “A special one for my 500th pic!” In the photo, she is flanked by husband Yash and her two kids, Ayra and Yatharv.

Yash is currently riding high on the success of KGF: Chapter 2. KGF 2 released on April 14 to an earth-shattering opening worldwide. It raked in more than Rs 134 crore on opening day in India alone. As per the reports, the movie has earned a whopping Rs 1000 crore from its ticket sales worldwide, becoming the second film to achieve this feat after director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur recently confirmed that KGF: Chapter 3, starring Yash in the lead role, will begin production soon.