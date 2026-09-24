Yash vacations with wife Radhika Pandit after Toxic’s box office run, see vacation pics

Yash takes a break with wife Radhika Pandit and their children after Toxic as the actor enjoys a quiet family getaway.

Yash has taken some time off with wife Radhika Pandit and their children, Ayra and Yatharv, following the theatrical release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Radhika recently shared glimpses of their family getaway on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their quiet vacation. Yash has been away from the spotlight since the film failed to find the audience upon release.

In the pictures, Radhika can be seen cycling alongside son Yatharv, while Yash and their daughter Ayra follow behind. She also shared pictures of herself posing by the beach. The family’s holiday destination wasn’t revealed.

Alongside the photos, Radhika wrote, “Quiet enough to hear the waves. Loud enough to remember each moment..”