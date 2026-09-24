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Yash vacations with wife Radhika Pandit after Toxic’s box office run, see vacation pics
Yash enjoys a family getaway with wife Radhika Pandit and their children Ayra and Yatharv as Radhika shares glimpses of their peaceful beach vacation.
Yash has taken some time off with wife Radhika Pandit and their children, Ayra and Yatharv, following the theatrical release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Radhika recently shared glimpses of their family getaway on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their quiet vacation. Yash has been away from the spotlight since the film failed to find the audience upon release.
In the pictures, Radhika can be seen cycling alongside son Yatharv, while Yash and their daughter Ayra follow behind. She also shared pictures of herself posing by the beach. The family’s holiday destination wasn’t revealed.
Alongside the photos, Radhika wrote, “Quiet enough to hear the waves. Loud enough to remember each moment..”
See Yash family vacation photos here:
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This is not the first time Radhika Pandit has shared glimpses of her family time with Yash and their children. While Yash largely keeps his personal life away from social media, Radhika often gives fans a peek into their moments together.
Yash and Radhika Pandit’s love story
The couple first met on the sets of the Kannada television serial Nanda Gokula in 2004. They reunited in 2008 for Moggina Manasu, which proved to be a turning point in both their careers. In the years that followed, they starred together in films such as Drama and Mr & Mrs Ramachari, becoming one of Kannada cinema’s popular on-screen pairs. Their professional partnership eventually blossomed into a relationship off-screen.
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In August 2016, Yash and Radhika got engaged in Goa in the presence of their close friends and family. They tied the knot in December that year in Bengaluru. The couple welcomed their daughter Ayra in 2018, followed by their son Yatharv in 2019.
Yash and Radhika are set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this year.
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This family outing comes after Yash’s Toxic had a theatrical run that did not meet the expectations surrounding the highly anticipated film.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Kiara Advani. The film was mounted on a large scale and marked Yash’s major release after the KGF films.
About Toxic box office
Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has ended its theatrical run with an estimated Rs 230 crore net collection in India across all versions. The film recorded a strong opening, earning around Rs 101 crore net on Day 1, but saw a sharp decline in collections after the opening weekend amid mixed reviews and word-of-mouth.
The Hindi version reportedly finished at around Rs 137 crore net, while the film’s worldwide gross is estimated at approximately Rs 340–366 crore against a reported budget of around Rs 500 crore.
Toxic also faced competition from releases including Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur The Movie during its later theatrical run.
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