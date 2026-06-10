Yash’s Toxic production team dismisses reshoot rumours, release date still uncertain

Addressing the rumours of a 100-day reshoot on Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the film’s production team has now clarified that it’s not true. According to the team, the film, which has already missed two confirmed release dates, March 19 and June 4, is complete and no reshoots are being planned.

KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two banners behind the film, have said in an official statement that Toxic will release at a “later, globally aligned date,” with a new announcement expected once international distribution agreements are finalised. However, sources close to the production team told NDTV that the speculation, which had been running for weeks, has no basis. Some reports had claimed Yash was dissatisfied with portions of the finished film and that fixing it could cost up to Rs 40 crore. Others suggested the release could slip to 2027. The production team has now put all of it to rest, saying none of these reports are true.