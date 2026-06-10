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Yash’s Toxic production team dismisses reshoot rumours, release date still uncertain
Yash's first film since KGF: Chapter 2 has changed its release date three times in under a year. Putting the rumors to the rest, the production team says reshoots are not happening and the film is complete
Addressing the rumours of a 100-day reshoot on Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the film’s production team has now clarified that it’s not true. According to the team, the film, which has already missed two confirmed release dates, March 19 and June 4, is complete and no reshoots are being planned.
KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two banners behind the film, have said in an official statement that Toxic will release at a “later, globally aligned date,” with a new announcement expected once international distribution agreements are finalised. However, sources close to the production team told NDTV that the speculation, which had been running for weeks, has no basis. Some reports had claimed Yash was dissatisfied with portions of the finished film and that fixing it could cost up to Rs 40 crore. Others suggested the release could slip to 2027. The production team has now put all of it to rest, saying none of these reports are true.
How it got here
The original plan was to release Toxic on April 10, but shooting delays pushed that back to March 19, a date that was positioned to coincide with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and the Eid weekend, giving the film a four-day opening window across multiple cultural celebrations.
On that date, Toxic was set to go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. However, the much anticipated clash never happened. On February 28, conflict broke out in the Middle East following a US-Israel strike on Iran, and on March 4 the production team announced a shift to June 4, citing instability in the region. The Middle East is a key revenue market for pan-India films, and releasing there in that environment was not a viable option.
Also Read: Rs 1500 cr on 3 films: With Toxic, Jana Nayagan, has KVN Productions bitten off more than it can chew?
The decision cleared the runway for Dhurandhar 2, which opened on March 19 without competition and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films in a single language.
Toxic was then presented at CinemaCon in April, where the response from global distributors was strong enough that the makers decided to wait and lock proper international deals before announcing a new date, rather than rush into a June release.
— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 29, 2026
What is Toxic about
Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. Yash plays a character called Raya and is also credited as co-writer and co-producer alongside Geetu Mohandas and Venkat K. Narayana of KVN Productions.
The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned for Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The teaser dropped on January 8, Yash’s 40th birthday, and showed him in a look very different from Rocky Bhai in the KGF films. The response online was strong, with audiences noting the production design, the darker atmosphere, and a visual register that leaned closer to Hollywood crime films than to conventional Indian action cinema.
The cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Cinematography is by Rajeev Ravi. Music is by Ravi Basrur, with additional composers including Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami.
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