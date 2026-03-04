Yash’s Toxic postpones release, vacates March 19 clash with Dhurandhar 2 amid Iran’s attacks in Middle East

There was considerable anticipation around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups and Dhurandhar, both of which were slated for a box-office clash on March 19. However, the makers of the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, headlined by Yash, have now announced a change in plans. Citing the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the team revealed on Wednesday that the film’s release has been postponed.

In an official press note, the makers stated: “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision of creating cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built on the conviction of connecting with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you on March 19. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal of reaching and connecting with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”