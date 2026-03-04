Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Yash’s Toxic postpones release, vacates March 19 clash with Dhurandhar 2 amid Iran’s attacks in Middle East
The film will now release in cinemas worldwide in English and Indian languages on June 4, 2026.
There was considerable anticipation around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups and Dhurandhar, both of which were slated for a box-office clash on March 19. However, the makers of the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, headlined by Yash, have now announced a change in plans. Citing the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the team revealed on Wednesday that the film’s release has been postponed.
In an official press note, the makers stated: “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision of creating cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built on the conviction of connecting with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you on March 19. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal of reaching and connecting with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria, among others. It was meant to mark Yash’s return to the big screen following the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022.
With two major films initially eyeing a March 19 release, the date was expected to witness one of the biggest box-office clashes of the year. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Toxic continues to follow its original schedule as of now. The film is unlikely to release in the Middle East like its first iteration that was banned in the Gulf and Pakistan.
The film, reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore, has already recovered its entire cost through pre-release business, as claimed by industry insiders.
Veteran producer G. Dhananjayan weighed in on the film’s commercial strategy, stating, “They’ve made nearly Rs 600 crore just from pre-release business. You have Nayanthara, then Rukmini Vasanth, then Tovino Thomas from Malayalam, and Amit Karval. Nayanthara has already gained pan-India popularity after Jawan. Everyone knows Rukmini Vasanth after Kantara. Only when a film appeals to audiences across India does it truly become a pan-India film. If you simply cast one actor from another region and label it pan-India, honestly, that claim becomes questionable.”
He further revealed that the makers had strategically aligned the film’s release with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19.
“They’ve planned the right strategy by releasing this film alongside Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. If you look at all the films that have crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, nearly 40 to 45 per cent of their total earnings come from North India. Out of Rs 1,000 crore, approximately Rs 400 to 450 crore is contributed by the North Indian market alone,” he explained.
The makers have partnered with Phars Film for the film’s international distribution. The agreement, reportedly valued at Rs 105 crore on a commission basis, covers the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam versions of the film. The English version, however, remains outside the scope of this deal.
Meanwhile, a separate agreement worth Rs 120 crore has been finalised for the Andhra Pradesh–Telangana circuit with Sri Venkateswara Creations.
