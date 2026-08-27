‘Zero organic defenders’: Yash’s Toxic faces backlash as BookMyShow rating disappears

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups may have opened big, living up to the hype surrounding it, but the film appears to have fallen short of the promises made by its makers. Several fans have called the film below average, with some even urging others to cancel their tickets. Now, amid the growing criticism, a user on Reddit has claimed that ticket-booking platform BookMyShow has removed the film’s rating and is displaying only the number of likes.

The user highlighted the change on Reddit, writing, “Toxic’s rating got so bad on BookMyShow, they removed it now.” To support the claim, the user shared before-and-after screenshots of the app. While the earlier screenshot showed the film with a rating of 5.5/10, the current version displays only the number of likes. Ratings for other films, including Spider-Man and Batwara, remain visible. SCREEN has reached out to BookMyShow and their comment is awaited.