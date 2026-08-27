Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Zero organic defenders’: Yash’s Toxic faces backlash as BookMyShow rating disappears
Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups earned Rs 140.75 crore on its opening day. However, ticketing platform removed its rating amid largely negative reviews.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups may have opened big, living up to the hype surrounding it, but the film appears to have fallen short of the promises made by its makers. Several fans have called the film below average, with some even urging others to cancel their tickets. Now, amid the growing criticism, a user on Reddit has claimed that ticket-booking platform BookMyShow has removed the film’s rating and is displaying only the number of likes.
The user highlighted the change on Reddit, writing, “Toxic’s rating got so bad on BookMyShow, they removed it now.” To support the claim, the user shared before-and-after screenshots of the app. While the earlier screenshot showed the film with a rating of 5.5/10, the current version displays only the number of likes. Ratings for other films, including Spider-Man and Batwara, remain visible. SCREEN has reached out to BookMyShow and their comment is awaited.
Toxic’s rating got so bad on BookMyShow, they removed it now
by
u/Cultural-Duty5452 in
BollyBlindsNGossip
The alleged change prompted several reactions from users. One commented, “If this is the situation after reshooting the film, what must it have been like in its OG version?” Another wrote, “Bro, I am surprised this movie has ZERO organic defenders… everyone is roasting it.” A third comment read, “If they would have released it with Dhurandhar aur beizzat hote.”
ALSO READ | Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Yash film earns Rs 140 cr, is 6th biggest opener in India ever
Toxic was originally scheduled to release alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. However, on Holi, the makers announced that the film’s release would be pushed to June, citing the ongoing war at the time. The release was later postponed again to August, with Yash sharing a note that read, “While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”
The makers mounted several major promotional events in Bengaluru and Chennai, apart from promoting the film at CinemaCon. However, the film appears to have failed to resonate with a section of the audience. It currently has a rating of 4.3/10 on IMDb and 6/10 on District.
Toxic crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, as expected by trade experts, with the Hindi version contributing the most at Rs 55 crore. The Kannada version contributed Rs 23.30 crore, while Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu earned Rs 1.30 crore, Rs 5.50 crore and Rs 16 crore, respectively. The film earned another Rs 20 crore overseas, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 140.75 crore.
The film, directed by Geethu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmani Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, among others.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05