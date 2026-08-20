Yash’s Toxic English trailer prefers universe over star; two new snippets added. Watch

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer: Yash-starrer Toxic dropped a new trailer for the international audience on Wednesday evening. The trailer is shorter than the one that was released in India a few days ago. Despite this one being shorter, the makers have added two new snippets in the English version of the trailer and it appears that this one is aimed at world-building rather than focusing on its lead star.

What the English trailer does differently

The Kannada trailer, released on August 8, led with Yash and his dual role as Raya and Ticket. While his action sequences remain the same, the trailer is edited differently. Here, Yash’s character uses expletives more liberally, which wasn’t the case in the local trailer. “You’re not a coward, you’re a b*stard,” he says in the trailer. The English language trailer opens with a slower, more deliberate build around the film’s period setting: a fictionalised Goa during the waning years of Portuguese colonial rule.