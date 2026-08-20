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Yash’s Toxic English trailer prefers universe over star; two new snippets added. Watch
The English trailer of Yash's Toxic sets a stronger focus on the period setting and a tighter edit to aim at international audiences
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer: Yash-starrer Toxic dropped a new trailer for the international audience on Wednesday evening. The trailer is shorter than the one that was released in India a few days ago. Despite this one being shorter, the makers have added two new snippets in the English version of the trailer and it appears that this one is aimed at world-building rather than focusing on its lead star.
What the English trailer does differently
The Kannada trailer, released on August 8, led with Yash and his dual role as Raya and Ticket. While his action sequences remain the same, the trailer is edited differently. Here, Yash’s character uses expletives more liberally, which wasn’t the case in the local trailer. “You’re not a coward, you’re a b*stard,” he says in the trailer. The English language trailer opens with a slower, more deliberate build around the film’s period setting: a fictionalised Goa during the waning years of Portuguese colonial rule.
Where the Kannada trailer focused more on the action, the English version is more interested in establishing the world where the story is set. It is understandable that for an international audience, which might not be familiar with Yash’s work, this trailer, creates an atmosphere for the film.
The narrative structure is tighter in the English cut. The Kannada trailer presented its footage in a more fragmented fashion, jumping between action beats, romantic moments and character introductions. The English version arranges its footage with a clearer sense of cause and effect, showing Yash’s characters navigating their journey.
The female characters, however, remain the same. Nayanthara as Ganga, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa and Huma Qureshi star in the film.
Also Read: Toxic is more graphic than Dhurandhar? Yash film receives 18-rating in UK
About the film
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash and Mohandas. It is a period gangster drama with Yash playing dual roles as Raya and Ticket. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film releases worldwide on August 26 in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
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