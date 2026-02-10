Yash-starrer Toxic controversy resurfaces a month before release; FIR against makers for axing trees in forest

Yash-starrer Toxic is on the verge of its release on March 19, but the film has been through many ups and downs during its making. Recently, a controversy related to the film from 2024 resurfaced on Reddit, when an FIR was lodged against the makers, KVN Productions. The Karnataka Forest Department had filed an FIR against the producers over the alleged cutting of trees for creating a set on forest land in Bengaluru.

The FIR was filed against the Canara Bank General Manager and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) General Manager, as per ANI. At the time, India Today shared a report showing the satellite images of the forest land where one can see a significant difference in the greenery in the before and after images.