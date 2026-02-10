Yash-starrer Toxic controversy resurfaces a month before release; FIR against makers for axing trees in forest

Controversy surrounding Yash-starrer Toxic has resurfaced a month before film's release. The film is scheduled for a release on March 19.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Toxic teaser yashYash's character Toxic releases on March 19.
Yash-starrer Toxic is on the verge of its release on March 19, but the film has been through many ups and downs during its making. Recently, a controversy related to the film from 2024 resurfaced on Reddit, when an FIR was lodged against the makers, KVN Productions. The Karnataka Forest Department had filed an FIR against the producers over the alleged cutting of trees for creating a set on forest land in Bengaluru.

The FIR was filed against the Canara Bank General Manager and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) General Manager, as per ANI. At the time, India Today shared a report showing the satellite images of the forest land where one can see a significant difference in the greenery in the before and after images.

At the time, Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials to take actions against those responsible for axing trees on forest land, which has been allegedly occupied by HMT. In a chat with ANI, Eshwar had shared, “I personally visited the land where Toxic movie is being shot.. Hundreds of trees have been illegally cut down for the filming of the movie on forestland under HMT’s jurisdiction, which is visible in satellite images… We will take necessary actions against the people who violated the rules. Cutting trees in forestland without legal permission is a punishable offence.”

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan Movie Release: Madras HC permits producers to withdraw case against CBFC; film heading to revising committee next

The makers of Toxic released a teaser for their film on YouTube a few weeks ago, which created quite a stir as the state’s Aam Aadmi Party’s Women’s Wing submitted a formal complaint to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission. Later, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, in a chat with India Today, shared that since the teaser was a digital asset, it did not go through CBFC.

The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to be released on March 19, clashing against Dhurandhar The Revenge. The Ramveer Singh-starrer’s first part released in December and earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide. Toxic marks Yash’s comeback to the silver screen after the KGF films. Later this year, he will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he is playing Ravana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in significant roles.

