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Yash’s Toxic screens 9-min preview at CinemaCon; leaves audience ‘excited, intrigued’
The makers of Yash-starrer Toxic screened a 9-minute preview at the ongoing CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The film releases on June 4.
Yash-starrer Toxic, which was initially scheduled for a release on March 19, is now set to release globally on June 4. Recently, the makers of the film screened a nine-minute preview of the film at the ongoing CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. As per a report in Variety India, the preview shows that the film is set between the 1940s and 1970s.
The report shared the experience of an attendee which read, “We got to see a nine-minute preview of Toxic at CinemaCon, and it really expands on what’s been shown so far. It gives you a much richer sense of the world and the themes. What stood out was how it balances edgy and mass appeal while still feeling layered in its characters. There was a genuine buzz in the room.”
They added, “After the screening, there was a lot of conversation around the film. It’s set between the 1940s and 1970s, and the storytelling leans into this ‘fairy tale for grown-ups’ space, which really stayed with people. It left the audience excited and intrigued.”
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Toxic is ‘more layered’ than a ‘typical gangster drama’
Previously, speaking to Fandango, Yash called Toxic a “very ambitious film” and said that, along with Kannada, they have also shot the film in English. Talking about the movie’s plot, Yash did not give away much and shared, “At face value, it may seem like a typical gangster drama packed with action, but it’s far more layered. It explores deep psychological themes and aspects of human behaviour that audiences can relate to. It’s a unique way of presenting a dark character.” He also declared the film will leave a “strong psychological impact” on the audience.
In another chat with TheMovieReport.com, Yash compared Toxic to Sinners, and said that much like the multiple Oscar-winning Ryan Coogler film, Toxic was an original IP. “These days, it’s very difficult to find those. Because we all have to think of business and run franchises. But this is a very unique IP, something like Sinners. Sinners was something unique and original, but people accepted and enjoyed it. Toxic is going to be a very original and refreshing gangster film,” he said.
About Toxic controversy
The makers of Toxic released a teaser of the film in January, which received a lot of backlash because of its graphic visuals. The Aam Aadmi Party’s women’s wing filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, alleging the teaser contained obscene content.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and will release on June 4. Toxic marks Yash’s big comeback since 2022’s KGF 2. Later this year, he will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, where he is playing the role of Ravana.
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