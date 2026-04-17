Yash’s Toxic screens 9-min preview at CinemaCon; leaves audience ‘excited, intrigued’

Yash-starrer Toxic, which was initially scheduled for a release on March 19, is now set to release globally on June 4. Recently, the makers of the film screened a nine-minute preview of the film at the ongoing CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. As per a report in Variety India, the preview shows that the film is set between the 1940s and 1970s.

The report shared the experience of an attendee which read, “We got to see a nine-minute preview of Toxic at CinemaCon, and it really expands on what’s been shown so far. It gives you a much richer sense of the world and the themes. What stood out was how it balances edgy and mass appeal while still feeling layered in its characters. There was a genuine buzz in the room.”