Yash starts shooting for KGF 2

Yash plays Rocky in KGF Chapter 2. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Yash on Thursday announced that he has resumed shooting for KGF 2. “Waves can’t be stopped but you can learn to sail..After a long break.. Rocky sets sail from today,” wrote the actor while sharing a photo on Instagram.

The production of KGF 2 came to a standstill along with the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Prasanth Neel resumed the shoot soon after the government eased the restrictions around film shooting.

In the last week of August, the filmmakers began the final stretch of the shoot with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika. Raj is the new addition to the cast as he was not there in the first part of the mob drama.

Speculations were rife that Prakash Raj has been roped in to replace Anant Nag, who played the role of the narrator in the first part. However, the filmmakers had denied the rumours.

It is said that Prasanth has planned to wrap up the shoot in less than a month and start working on its post-production. The climax part, however, depends on the availability of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who seems to be going through a health crisis.

The seasoned Bollywood star was roped in to play the main antagonist Adheera in KGF 2.

