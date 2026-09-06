Yash starrer Toxic sees 34 percent box office jump; crosses Rs 330 crore mark worldwide

After slowing down at the box office, Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups has picked up pace in its second weekend. On Day 11, the film recorded a 34 percent jump in its India net collection, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The Geetu Mohandas directorial collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India across 1,927 shows on its second Saturday. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 243.40 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 290.50 crore.

The film has also continued to earn from the overseas market. As per Sacnilk, Toxic added Rs 75 lakh on its eleventh day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 44 crore, thus making its worldwide gross figure to Rs 334.50 crore.