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Yash starrer Toxic sees 34 percent box office jump; crosses Rs 330 crore mark worldwide
Toxic box office collection Day 11: Yash's Toxic collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India across 1,927 shows on its second Saturday. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 243.40 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 290.50 crore.
After slowing down at the box office, Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups has picked up pace in its second weekend. On Day 11, the film recorded a 34 percent jump in its India net collection, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The Geetu Mohandas directorial collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India across 1,927 shows on its second Saturday. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 243.40 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 290.50 crore.
The film has also continued to earn from the overseas market. As per Sacnilk, Toxic added Rs 75 lakh on its eleventh day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 44 crore, thus making its worldwide gross figure to Rs 334.50 crore.
Toxic opened to a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India, but witnessed a sharp decline thereafter. The multi-starrer earned Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. Its collections then fell into single digits, with the film earning Rs 7.65 crore and Rs 7.85 crore on Days 6 and 7, respectively.
The downward trend continued into its second week. The Kiara Advani and Nayanthara starrer collected Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9, before slipping further to Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10.
Also Read: Toxic: Yash, Geetu Mohandas’ crime thriller becomes the very monster it set out to destroy
The Rs 2.35 crore collection on its 1th day, therefore, comes as a small boost for Toxic. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 28.1% on Saturday. The Kannada version remained the biggest contributor, with Rs 1.38 crore net, while the Hindi version added Rs 90 lakh.
The film, which also stars Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi, was released in theatres on August 26.
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