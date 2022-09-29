Yash sharpens his shooting skills with Hollywood action director: ‘Next time it’s gotta be Kalashnikov’

Kannada movie star Yash is sharpening his skills with military-grade rifles in the US. The KGF star posted a video of him practicing at a firing range and expertly hitting all his targets with style. “There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!!,” he captioned the video.

Yash seemed to be trained by Hollywood action director JJ Perry. “Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it’s gotta be Kalashnikov !!,” added Yash.

Kalashnikov rifle, popularly known as AK 47, had played an important part in Yash’s previous blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel constructed a series of high-octane moments around the Russian-made rifle in the movie.

It’s unclear why Yash is honing his rifle-firing techniques in the US. Is it for his next film? Maybe. After the global success of KGF 2, Yash hasn’t announced the details of his next project. Given that his market and stardom have expanded exponentially with his last two movies, it seems he’s taking his own time to carefully pick his next to keep the momentum in his career going.

KGF 2 became the first ever film in the history of Kannada cinema to collect more than Rs 100 crore on its opening day alone. The movie’s collections from worldwide ticket sales breached the Rs 1000 crore mark in record time.