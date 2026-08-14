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Yash recalls worrying about Kiara Advani filming Toxic while pregnant: ‘We became her bouncers’
At a recent event, actor Yash praised his Toxic co-star Kiara Advani for filming the movie during her pregnancy.
Actor Kiara Advani is set to return to the big screen after embracing motherhood with Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. In fact, Kiara filmed part of the Geetu Mohandas directorial during her pregnancy. At the movie’s music launch in Mumbai, Yash recalled “worrying” about Kiara during the shoot. He also praised her professionalism and dedication to the project.
At the event, Yash revealed that filming Toxic was physically demanding, prompting him and Geetu Mohandas to take extra care of Kiara during the shoot. “She is such a professional actor. She came into this film and I was a little worried because it is too demanding. The first time we spoke, she asked, ‘Have you ever done a rain sequence and all?’ I said, ‘Never, but it’s going to be good and easy.’ Then I saw the way she dedicated herself,” he said.
The actor further added, “I must say, even after she was carrying, she came with 100% commitment. She was dedicated and committed. I was worried; Geetu was more worried. We were more like bouncers and bodyguards. We used to take care of her, but she has really dedicated herself to the film. Thank you, Kiara. This one is special.”
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When Yash supported Kiara Advani
This isn’t the first time Yash has spoken out in support of Kiara Advani during Toxic’s promotional campaign. Earlier, Kiara faced backlash on social media over the intimate scenes in the film’s song “Tabaahi.” At the film’s trailer launch event, Yash came out in support of his co-star and addressed the criticism she received. “Kiara was so down to earth. She dedicated herself and surrendered to this vision and the way she has performed. What you have to go through as an actor, unfortunately, don’t care. Whatever you believe in, you should do and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It’s just that we are a little ahead of times. People will know it. Thank you so much for your support,” he said.
About Toxic
Toxic features Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Nayanthara. The gangster drama is set to hit theatres on August 26, after several postponements. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film follows the rise of Raya, a ruthless protagonist who builds his own criminal empire. The movie has received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC.
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