Yash recalls worrying about Kiara Advani filming Toxic while pregnant: ‘We became her bouncers’

Actor Kiara Advani is set to return to the big screen after embracing motherhood with Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. In fact, Kiara filmed part of the Geetu Mohandas directorial during her pregnancy. At the movie’s music launch in Mumbai, Yash recalled “worrying” about Kiara during the shoot. He also praised her professionalism and dedication to the project.

At the event, Yash revealed that filming Toxic was physically demanding, prompting him and Geetu Mohandas to take extra care of Kiara during the shoot. “She is such a professional actor. She came into this film and I was a little worried because it is too demanding. The first time we spoke, she asked, ‘Have you ever done a rain sequence and all?’ I said, ‘Never, but it’s going to be good and easy.’ Then I saw the way she dedicated herself,” he said.