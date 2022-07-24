scorecardresearch
Yash, Radhika Pandit holiday in country which ‘literally spells love’, see photos

Radhika Pandit drops new pictures from her vacation with husband, actor Yash.

July 24, 2022 8:05:52 pm
Yash, Radhika PanditRadhika Pandit shared pictures from her recent vacation. (Photo: Radhika Pandit/Instagram)

KGF 2 star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are currently vacationing in a country which “literally spells love”. Radhika took to her Instagram and treated fans to new pictures from their Europe vacation.

The actor wrote in the caption, “This country literally spells LOVE .. and how!! Warm people, stunning sights, delicious food. A brilliant combination of the sea and the hills! Still guessing which place it is.. u just got to spell Love!!”

In the photos, Yash and Radhika Pandit are sporting summer outfits with matching pairs of sneakers. While Radhika looked beautiful in a yellow summer dress, Yash completed his casual look with a cool pair of shades. In one of the pictures, Yash has only eyes for his wife Radhika.

From sharing scenic pictures to posting adorable snaps with Yash, Radhika has been giving a sneak peek into her vacation. On July 20, the actor shared some adorable photos and wrote, “In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land.”

After dating for several years, Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in 2016. The couple has two children, Ayra and Yatharv.

