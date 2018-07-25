Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit all set to welcome first child

Yash and Radhika dated for six years after meeting on the sets of television serial Nandagokul. Yash and Radhika dated for six years after meeting on the sets of television serial Nandagokul.

Kannada actor Yash on Wednesday shared a happy news with his fans. In a video message posted on his Facebook page, the actor announced that he and wife Radhika Pandit are expecting their first child. Yash revealed that the couple will become parents in December this year.

Yash and Radhika dated for six years after meeting on the sets of television serial Nandagokul. Yash replaced the lead actor in the serial after the latter walked out of the show.

Yash and Radhika made their film debut together with 2008 film Moggina Manasu. So far, the couple have worked together in four films. Their last film was Santhu Straight Forward (2016), which was loosely based on Simbu’s Vaalu and became a hit at the box office.

After getting engaged in Goa in August 2016, the couple got hitched in Bengaluru in December the same year. The wedding was attended by the who’s who of the film industry and the high-profile guest list also included former Chief Minister SM Krishna and legislator Zameer Ahmed among others.

Yash is one of the most influential actors in Kannada cinema and also nurtures interests in politics. He campaigned for BJP and JD(S) candidates in Mysuru and Mandya districts in the recent Karnataka state assembly elections.

