Yash, Prashanth Neel, Vijay Kiragandur celebrate KGF 2’s global success: ‘It’s just the beginning’

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are basking in the film’s global box office success. Hombale Films has tweeted the pictures of the film’s star Yash, director Prashanth Neel, and producer Vijay Kiragandur celebrating the success at a beachside restaurant by cutting a cake.

“It’s just the beginning,” read the caption.

It’s safe to assume that given the unprecedented demand for the KGF 2 at the ticket windows, the filmmakers seem to be determined to continue the franchise. Earlier, Prashanth had revealed that he would continue to make follow up movies around the adventures of Rocky if the audience liked KGF 2. The audience has responded with a resounding yes to the director as the film has collected nearly Rs 900 crore from worldwide ticket sales within two weeks of its release.

In the post-credit scene of KGF 2, Prashanth had packed a surprise hinting that this was not the end of Rocky’s journey.

KGF franchise revolves around the fictional story of a man, who sort of becomes an urban legend. An orphan from the streets of Mumbai, he goes on to become a nightmare for the government after taking over the control of gold mines in Kolar.

KGF 2 starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.