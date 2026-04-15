Yash opens up on Toxic, says gangster drama goes beyond action and explores human psychology; shot in English too: ‘No boundaries’

Yash has been away from the big screen for nearly four years. Following the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, the actor has been working on two ambitious projects—Toxic and Ramayana. While Ramayana is slated for a grand Diwali release this year, Toxic, which was initially scheduled to hit theatres on March 19 alongside Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, was postponed abruptly, reportedly due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf. Even earlier, when the teaser of Toxic was unveiled, it sparked intense debate online. Filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma praised director Geethu Mohandas for her bold vision, while others criticised it, calling it misogynistic. However, Yash believes the film carries a deeper psychological layer that audiences will only fully grasp once it releases.

‘Toxic: A fairytale for Adults has deep psychological themes’

Speaking to Fandango, Yash said, “Toxic is a very ambitious film. For the first time, we have also shot it in English. At face value, it may seem like a typical gangster drama packed with action, but it’s far more layered. It explores deep psychological themes and aspects of human behaviour that audiences can relate to. It’s a unique way of presenting a dark character. Working with Geethu Mohandas has been exciting—she has brought a fresh perspective to the genre. With some of the best technicians on board, it will be a visual spectacle that also leaves a strong psychological impact.”

Reflecting on his affinity for intense roles, the actor added, “I have often played dark characters because they allow for greater exploration—there are no boundaries. Toxic offers multiple shades, distinct looks, and powerful performances by a talented ensemble. India itself is incredibly diverse—every few kilometres, there’s a new language and culture. The idea of ‘Pan-India’ cinema is to bring all of that together. This film blends commercial appeal with a fresh storytelling approach, making it a truly unique experience.”

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‘Toxic, Ramayana stems from common vision’

Yash also revealed that both Toxic and Ramayana stem from a shared vision of bridging Eastern and Western storytelling sensibilities. “Namit Malhotra and I connected while I was in Los Angeles, trying to understand how Indian cinema can evolve on a global scale. We admire what he and his company have achieved internationally. The idea was to create something visually grand and globally appealing. While that collaboration led to Ramayana, Namit and DNEG have also played a significant role in Toxic. The goal is to elevate Indian storytelling and bridge the gap between India and the West, allowing both industries to reach their full potential.”

The Toxic controversy

When the teaser of Toxic dropped on Yash’s birthday, it stirred controversy for its bold imagery. Several viewers raised concerns about alleged obscenity, with a complaint reportedly filed with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, citing sexually explicit visuals and their potential impact on younger audiences. Additionally, the National Christian Federation objected to certain scenes, accusing the film of misrepresenting Saint Michael and using objectionable imagery.

Amid the backlash, Ram Gopal Varma came out in support of the film, calling it the “ultimate symbol of women empowerment” and praising Geethu Mohandas’ fearless storytelling. Toxic is now scheduled to release on June 4.