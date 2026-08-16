‘Feel a lot of fear’: Yash on fan deaths and why he stopped meeting fans on his birthday

Yash has finally opened up about the fanaticism among his fans, including an incident in which one of them died by suicide after being unable to meet the Kannada superstar. He also revealed why he no longer meets fans who gather outside his home every year on his birthday, January 8.

On Aap Ki Adalat, Yash explained that his decision to stop meeting fans on his birthday came after a series of tragic incidents. He said, “I used to meet them initially. As you’re growing, you feel good that people love you so much. But a lot of incidents began happening.”

“That day (in 2021), I wasn’t home. A senior actor, Ambareesh, who was very close to me, died that year. It had been a month. So, I thought I wouldn’t celebrate my birthday this time as a mark of respect. So, fans assumed I was home, but wasn’t stepping out. A fan put himself on fire and died by suicide. I felt very bad. The next year, a fan lost his hand while putting up my banner. Then three more fans died in a similar incident,” the actor added.

Yash said the incidents changed his perspective on fan culture. “So, now I feel a lot of fear and aversion, in the sense, why? It’s enough for a fan to come and watch my movie. I always say, we’re not that big that you waste time on us. Watch our films, and even if you don’t like them, it’s okay. But don’t waste your lives and the efforts and expectations your parents have invested on you all their lives. If something happens to you, it’s a curse on us. Support our films if you like them. If you don’t, we’ll learn and do better. Love us, but don’t indulge in this madness. So, I just try and avoid meeting them. It’s not arrogance. Once a year, I meet them and click pictures with them. But I don’t want them to indulge in my stardom or success so much. What would you get out of it?”

The Toxic actor further advised his fans to instead work hard in their own lives, take care of their own parents, and tell them that they get inspired by Yash to do that.

‘Don’t want to encourage this behaviour’

Yash also addressed the incident involving a fan who died by suicide and mentioned in his suicide note that he wanted Yash and then Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to attend his funeral. Explaining why he did not attend the fan’s last rites, the actor said, “I thought if I had gone, a lot of people would think if they do the same, I’d show up there as well. That mindset only is wrong. What would I get out of going to his funeral? I was sad. I felt bad. My thought process is if I go there, a lot more people could do the same.”

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“If someone says, ‘Let me achieve something so that Yash shows up.’ I’d show up then, if I can. But to encourage this behaviour would be a wrong precedent,” he added.

Disclaimer: This article reflects personal accounts, reflective experiences, and emotional grief surrounding loss. It is intended for informational and editorial purposes only and does not serve as medical, psychological, or advisory guidance. Readers experiencing emotional distress are encouraged to seek support from qualified mental health professionals.