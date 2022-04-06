Yash on working with Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2: ‘The situations we were shooting in, they were not normal’

Yash brought the buzz around KGF: Chapter 2 to Mumbai on Wednesday as the makers held a press conference to promote the film. Joining the Kannada star on the podium was director Prashanth Neel, and co-stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty.

After the blockbuster success of KGF, the second part will see Dutt and Tandon joining the cast. Sanjay Dutt, who plays the villain Adheera in KGF 2, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020, a few months after the film started shooting in Hyderabad. After getting successfully treated, the actor returned to complete the shoot of the movie.

Addressing Sanjay Dut’s health, Yash said at the press meet, “I am very happy that I got the opportunity to work with Sanjay sir. You get to learn a lot from him — the way he is so dedicated and committed despite (his health issues). We have worked in extreme conditions. The situations we were shooting in, they were not normal. People think the shoot must have been easy, fun, but it was so demanding.”

Yash added, “He has set an example for all of us, something that will stay with me for a long time.”

Sanjay Dutt also spoke about his expectation from KGF: Chapter 2. “When Prashant and Yash had come to me with the film, I had told them then that it is going to be a ‘toofaan’, and it will break all records. So, my expectations from the film are very high. Looking at the kind of love that I am receiving from the public for KGF 2, I think what I had thought will be true,” he said.

Director Prashanth Neel talked about Dutt’s larger-than-life image in KGF 2 as well as Raveena Tandon’s entry into the franchise. “When we started writing the script, we had written down Sanjay sir’s name. When we were penning Chapter 2, we wanted somebody who has a powerful image for the role of the prime minister. I wanted somebody who speaks proper Hindi and has mass appeal. We found that actor in Raveena Tandon.”

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon shared her enthusiasm for the film. “I had heard so much about KGF from Ritesh (Sidhwani), Farhan (Akhtar) and Anil (Thadani). I had come to know that there is going to be Chapter 2. So, when they came to me with KGF 2, I had to be a part of it. I was very happy when it was offered to me. You’ll see in KGF 2 how good it is to work with Prashant Neel. The way he presents each and every artiste, it is a dream come true for any actor to work with a team like this.”

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj among others, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 14.