‘Who I am doesn’t change’: Yash reacts to Rashmika, Allu Aravind’s controversial comments

With the release of director Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic right around the corner, actor Yash is all set to make a comeback to the big screens after a four-year gap since Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 (2022). As the gangster film’s promotions progress in full swing, Yash finally addressed a controversy dating back to 2017, when a comment made by actor Rashmika Mandanna about him went viral.

For those unfamiliar, during a television show back then, Rashmika was asked in a rapid-fire segment to name who she would call “Mr Showoff” of the Kannada film industry. Given the segment’s quick-reply format, she hastily responded with Yash’s name. However, this did not sit well with his fans, and Rashmika faced intense backlash, following which she apologised for the remark.

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Nine years later, Yash recently broke his silence on the controversy. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor said he still doesn’t know what prompted her to say that. He also took a dig at television shows that put celebrities on the spot and make them blurt out answers.

‘Somebody’s opinion will not be my personality’

“I don’t know in what sense she spoke. She was new. There are bakwaas TV shows where the interviewer gives 3-4 options, and probably yeh ladki sochi ki yeh option suit hoga (There are rubbish TV shows where the interviewer gives 3-4 options. The girl probably thought that option suited me),” he reportedly pointed out.

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“Bahut saare directors offended ho gaye (Many directors got offended). I personally feel that’s okay; that’s somebody’s opinion. That’s what I wrote. Anybody can give an opinion about you. But somebody’s opinion will not be my personality,” he noted.

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Yash added, “Jo main hoon, woh kisi ke nazariye se nahin badalta hai. Jo main ho, wo mein hu. Jo pyaar karte hain, jo aapko jaante hai wo jaante hain (Who I am does not change based on anyone’s perspective. I am who I am. Those who love you and know you; they understand),” he maintained, adding, “If you do not respect another actor, then you are not my fan.”

Yash addresses producer Allu Aravind’s comment

During the episode, he also addressed veteran Telugu producer Allu Aravind’s “Who was Yash before KGF?” remark. For the unversed, in 2023, Aravind had spoken about Yash’s meteoric rise as a star and attributed KGF’s success largely to its “making and grandeur.”

The producer, who is also the father of Pushpa star Allu Arjun, remarked, “Who was Yash before KGF? How big a hero was he? Why did the film make noise? He was able to elevate the film only because of its making and grandeur. The rich scale made it a success. It is just one example.”

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During Aap Ki Adalat, the anchor asked the actor, “Who was Yash before KGF? A producer makes a film, and an actor gains advantage by starring in it.” Yash replied, “It is true. But I also believe that cinema doesn’t just belong to a producer.” He added that a movie is the result of the collective effort of all cast and crew members and other stakeholders.

“So many people work in cinema, but only the actor gets credit. Be it a character artiste or a writer, everyone works hard in cinema, but if an actor is not able to carry it, the film will not work,” he said, adding, “I feel the audience is right; sometimes I wonder why the actor wins all the love. And I truly believe that the audience is never wrong. They respect everyone and are aware of who deserves to earn more respect.”