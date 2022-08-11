scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Yash on KGF 2’s success across India: ‘People took my self-confidence for arrogance’

Yash noted that his self-confidence was one of the reasons that enabled him to reach where he's today.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 11, 2022 5:54:02 pm
YashYash in KGF: Chapter 2.

Kannada actor Yash on Thursday attended a government-sponsored event as part of the ongoing celebrations of India’s 75th Independence Day in Mysuru. While sharing his secret mantra to becoming successful in life, he also went down memory lane when he was roaming around the streets of Mysuru aimlessly.

“I always enjoy an opportunity to speak with students. Because when I was a student, I was very confused. As a student, I didn’t behave in a way that made my parents happy. I was irresponsible and loafed about in the streets of Mysuru with my friends. And now I feel surprised that in the same place, I feel so much love coming my way from you guys,” Yash said at the event.

Yash advised students to never stop believing in themselves. “I didn’t make any drastic changes in my life. Simple changes make a world of difference. We think that to achieve something we should give up everything else in life and just focus on just one thing. But, that’s not true. Make little changes and you can achieve anything,” he added.

Yash also noted that his self-confidence was one of the reasons that enabled him to reach where he’s today. He became a household name across the country after the monstrous success of KGF: Chapter 2 earlier this year. And Yash had no qualms in taking credit for making a film that put Kannada cinema in the big league.

“Everyone should have a crazy amount of self-confidence. Would you have ever believed the kind of respect that Kannada cinema is enjoying across India was possible to achieve earlier? I don’t have any hesitation to talk about it. Because there should always be positive energy around. When I spoke with self-confidence like this a few years ago, some may have thought I was arrogant. Let me tell you something, when everything you talk, think and do is good, all the rest of the things will fall in place. You will find a group of people who also believe in good. One man cannot do anything. Join forces with good people,” he advised.

KGF 2 became the biggest earner in the history of Kannada cinema. The film was released to packed houses on April 14 earlier this year and created a storm at the box office. In India alone, the opening day collection of the movie was more than Rs 130 crore. And the film went on to earn more than Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide theatrical collection. It is the first Kannada film to achieve such feats.

