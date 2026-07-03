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‘If my parents can’t watch it, I won’t do it’: Fans remind Yash of old vow amid Toxic row
In an old interview, Yash revealed that romantic scenes made him extremely uncomfortable and said he would rather not perform any scene that he couldn't comfortably watch with his parents.
Toxic, true to its title, has sparked plenty of controversy. Despite being directed by Geethu Mohandas and headlined by an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, both the film’s first teaser and its recently released release-date announcement have drawn criticism for what many viewers have called “vulgar” content. Ironically, there was a time when Yash had publicly stated that he would never perform a scene he wouldn’t feel comfortable watching with his parents. A decade later, many fans believe the actor has gone back on his own words.
‘Romantic scenes make me uncomfortable’
Long before KGF turned him into a pan-India superstar, Yash had already earned the title of “Rocking Star” in Karnataka with hits such as Googly, Gajakesari, and Mr and Mrs Ramachari, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. Around that time, during an appearance on actor Ramesh Aravind’s talk show Weekend With Ramesh, Yash admitted that romantic scenes made him extremely uncomfortable.
“I feel surprised when people tell me that I pull off romantic scenes so well. I used to get extremely nervous while doing such scenes. People, including Radhika, would laugh at me while I performed a romantic scene.”
The actor went on to reveal one principle he has always tried to follow. “Till date, I follow this. If I am not comfortable watching a particular scene with my parents in the same room, then I won’t do a scene like that. Mostly because it would get uncomfortable for many viewers.”
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Yash also recalled filming his very first romantic scene during his television days.
‘Practiced romantic scenes with my mother’
The actor recalled, “In the very first shot of my show, they told me to pull the lead heroine’s saree. I freaked out. The heroines would come and motivate me, saying, ‘It’s okay, it’s just a scene.’ I would be like, ‘Please let me be.’ My mother would be disappointed in me. She would say, ‘You don’t know how to do romantic scenes.'”
He added that he even tried studying how couples expressed romance in real life.
“I would spend hours sitting in parks wearing a helmet and observing people’s romantic gestures. I would even practise romantic scenes with my mother, and she would shoo me away. Eventually, I learnt how to do them.”
Yash is now facing criticism over the intimate scenes featured in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Ever since the teaser and release-date announcement were unveiled, a section of social media users has questioned the film’s sensual tone, with many pointing out that it appears to contradict the actor’s earlier stance on performing intimate scenes. After multiple delays, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 26.
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