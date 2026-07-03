‘If my parents can’t watch it, I won’t do it’: Fans remind Yash of old vow amid Toxic row

Toxic, true to its title, has sparked plenty of controversy. Despite being directed by Geethu Mohandas and headlined by an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, both the film’s first teaser and its recently released release-date announcement have drawn criticism for what many viewers have called “vulgar” content. Ironically, there was a time when Yash had publicly stated that he would never perform a scene he wouldn’t feel comfortable watching with his parents. A decade later, many fans believe the actor has gone back on his own words.

‘Romantic scenes make me uncomfortable’

Long before KGF turned him into a pan-India superstar, Yash had already earned the title of “Rocking Star” in Karnataka with hits such as Googly, Gajakesari, and Mr and Mrs Ramachari, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. Around that time, during an appearance on actor Ramesh Aravind’s talk show Weekend With Ramesh, Yash admitted that romantic scenes made him extremely uncomfortable.