Yash looks intense in new photo, actor says ‘I own the dark’

Kannada star Yash has shared a dashing picture from his latest photoshoot on his Instagram page. The actor stands out in his white Indo-western outfit and the dark background makes him shine. “I possess the White, I own the Dark,” he captioned the image.

Yash sported the outfit at the recently held 10th edition of SIIMA. He was accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit. The actor also got to share the stage with acting legend Kamal Haasan, who was honoured at the event.

Yash is still basking in the success of his KGF: Chapter 2. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 became the first ever Kannada film to rake in more than Rs 100 crore from ticket sales on its opening day. The film’s lifetime worldwide collection is pegged at more than Rs 1000 crore. KGF 2 is the highest-ever earning film in the history of Kannada cinema.

KGF 2 is a follow-up movie to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The two-part gangster saga tells the tale of an orphan boy who is hardened by violence and poverty on the streets of Mumbai and goes on to capture the expensive real estate of Kolar gold fields. At the end of KGF 2, Prashanth hinted at the possibility of KGF 3. However, there is no official announcement on it yet.