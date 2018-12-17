Money was never an issue for Yash’s KGF

The producers of actor Yash’s upcoming film KGF recently revealed that they have spent a whopping Rs 20 crore just to film a sequence. This is a giant leap for the Kannada film industry, where films are made usually on a tight budget.

Advertising

“As the film is set in the 80s era, the makers of the film had to create a huge set at Kolar Gold Fields which was operational and at its peak in the 80s,” said a source close to the filmmakers.

KGF is widely marketed as the costliest film ever to be made in the Kannada film industry.

Director Prashanth Neel said he had full freedom when it came to the budget. “When you start writing you don’t worry about the budget. It could be even Rs 1000 crore. But then you had to start considering other factors like it’s a Kannada movie and we have limitations,” he told Indianexpress.com.

Advertising

“But (producer) Vijay Kiragandur did not even once mention that the budget has to be limited. Still, we had to be responsible for him as well,” he added.

While the filmmakers have declined to reveal the exact budget, rumors have it that KGF was made on a budget of Rs 80 crore. The film is produced by Homabale Films.

“Vijay Kiragandur believed in the film and he didn’t mind spending on it. We never had an issue with the budget from the beginning,” said Prasanth, who made a mark in the Kannada film industry with his debut film Ugramm (2014).

KGF, which is short for Kolar Gold Feilds, has created quite a buzz among movie fans. The movie recently generated lot of interest in the media after several leading names of the Indian film industry came on board to distribute the film in multiple languages across the country.

The trailer of the film was released at a highly publicized event in Bengaluru. The original Kannada film has been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao among others.

The first part of KGF will hit the screens on December 21 in all languages.