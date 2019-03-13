KGF Chapter 2 goes on floors, Yash promises ‘double dhamaka’

The production of the second part of Yash’s KGF, which is short for Kolar Gold Fields, went on the floors on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The project was launched following a customary prayer service at a temple in the presence of the main cast and crew.

Yash tweeted the announcement while seeking the support of the audience. “And it begins.. After KGF 1 being loved by u all, CHAPTER 2 is all set to create double the Dhamaka!! Need your love and blessings as always (sic),” he wrote.

KGF Chapter 1 emerged as the most successful Sandalwood film, not just in Karnataka but across the country. The first part that came out last December made a dent at the worldwide box office too and became the biggest blockbuster in the history of Kannada cinema. The filmmakers left no stones unturned when it came to promoting the film across the country on a massive scale. The Yash-starrer was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and received encouraging response from the audience across the spectrum.

One of the most-talked-about aspects of KGF Chapter 1 was its visual style. Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who shot the majority of the movie with the camera mounted on his shoulder, said the sequel will be bigger and better than the first part. “It (KGF 2) is going to be amazing and on par with Hollywood movies. The response for Chapter 1 exceeded our expectations. Now, meeting the expectations of Chapter 2 is a real challenge. It has become really tough for us. We have shot a few connectivity shots while making the first part. 95 percent of filming is still pending,” he told indianexpress.com earlier.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF tells the tale of a ruthless man, whose insatiable desire for power takes him to the gold mines of Kolar. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Achyuth Kumar among others.