KGF collection Day 2: Yash’s magnum opus earns Rs 37.21 crore

Starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, the Kannada magnum opus KGF had a good start at the box office. After registering an impressive number with Rs 18.1 crore at the box office, the film has shown growth on its second day with a collection of Rs 19.20 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 37.21 crore.

The Hindi version of the film improved its box office game on Saturday as well. The film garnered Rs 3 crore at the box office. It seems that the film is benefitting from positive word-of-mouth promotions.

The film released across the globe in not just Kannada, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Despite tough competition from movies in other languages like Zero (Hindi), Maari 2 and Seethakaathi (Tamil), the Yash starrer has received a good response at the box office.

Helmed by director Prashanth Neel, K.G.F. – Chapter 1 is a period drama set in 70s and 80s era that depicts a dreaded gangster’s rags-to-riches story.

KGF had the widest ever release for a Kannada film as it was released on 2460 screens in India, out of which 1500 are Hindi, 400 are Kannada, 400 are Telugu, Tamil are 100, Malayalam are 60.

Vijay Kiragandur has produced the film under the banner Hombale films.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, noted that “the movie is just a star vehicle”. She wrote, “You admire the striking cinematography, and the brown and sepia colours which suffuse the screen. But there’s really nothing more. Beat, punch, slap. Dialogue. Rinse, repeat. Yash looks capable while slashing and punching, and it helps that he has barely anything to say.”

The film also features Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash and Anant Nag among others in significant roles.