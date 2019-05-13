Yash begins shooting for KGF 2, actor’s look leaked online

Sandalwood star Yash has begun shooting for the sequel to KGF in Kolar Gold Fields. Pictures from the shoot and actor Yash’s look in the film have been leaked online.

In the picture that is being widely circulated online, Yash is seen taking a selfie in front of a mirror. Keeping his look from the first film, the actor seems to have longer hair and an overgrown beard.

“The team is currently in Kolar Gold Fields and the shoot has started. The pictures that have leaked online cannot be confirmed as his look in the film,” a source told Silverscreen.in.

LEAKED! Is this Yash’s look in KGF Chapter 2? pic.twitter.com/RwUtcLBNka — Muvipedia (@muvipedia) May 12, 2019

Reports also suggest that Sanjay Dutt has been approached for a negative role in KGF 2. The Bollywood actor turned down a chance to star in the first part due to unavailability of dates. If things pan out, KGF 2 will mark Sanjay Dutt’s debut down south.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF traced the rags to riches journey of Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power in the underbelly of the Kolar Gold Fields. The film was released in India on December 21, 2018 and went on to become a huge hit. The film had one of the biggest openings for a Kannada film as it released in over 2400 theaters across the country. Despite mixed reviews, KGF performed well commercially and is the highest grossing Kannada film of all time.