Yash’s KGF 2 gets a release date

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 on Friday announced the release date of the much-awaited film. The movie will hit cinema halls on July 16, 2021.

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead role. The two-part fictional mob drama traces the journey of India’s most dreaded criminal, Rocky. After losing his mother at a very early age to poverty and sickness, Rocky develops an insatiable urge for power. And his pursuit for power leads him to gold mines of Kolar, and a turf war ensues.

Director Prashanth Neel has upped the ante in the sequel. Besides the scale, scope and ambition, he has added a slew of new stars to the cast to make it more appealing to people across the country. While the first film predominantly featured actors from the Kannada film industry, the sequel will boast some Bollywood stars in significant roles.

Prashanth has roped in Sanjay Dutt to play the main antagonist Adheera. “The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him. In KGF’s first chapter, Adheera comes only in the end, but in the second chapter, he has a very strong presence and getup. This is the character I was looking for, and it has come to me,” Sanjay had said earlier.

The new additions to the star cast also include Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon.

The original Kannada film will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.