KGF crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Yash starrer KGF has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “#KGF crosses the magic ₹ 100 Cr Gross worldwide Box Office. Real proud moment for Kannada cinema.”

The Kannada film’s Hindi dubbed version is doing well too. In fact, it has been giving tough competition to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicles, Yash said, ideally, he would want both the films to perform well but it is just surprising for him and his team to witness the reception of the film in non-Kannada speaking regions.

“I won’t say that doing better than a Shah Rukh Khan film in Hindi speaking belts is something I aspire to do. Ideally, I would want both the films to do well. But yes, the way North Indian audiences have responded has surprised all of us in the KGF team. In North India, they don’t know who I am. Yet they are clapping and cheering at my entry,” Yash said.

Earlier, KGF producer Karthik Gowda tweeted, “Heartfelt thanks to each and every person who watched our film n supported it to this extent. So happy to see the housefull boards, the reviews, the excitement among the people and everything. #KGF”

Farhan Akhtar, who presented the Hindi dubbed version of the film, had posted on Twitter, “So much love pouring in for #KGF .. thank you all. Proud to be associated with the incredibly talented team.”