Yash is ‘lost in a far away land’ with wife Radhika Pandit, see their vacation photos

July 21, 2022 6:08:22 pm
Actor Yash is spending some quality time with wife Radhika Pandit, a glimpse of which was shared by the couple on Instagram. Yash, who’s basking in the success of KGF Chapter 2, is holidaying at an undisclosed exotic location. The couple’s photos have left fans with travel goals.
Radhika posted a bunch of clicks on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, “In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.”
View this post on Instagram
Radhika Pandit had recently shared an adorable family portrait to mark her 500th Instagram post. The photo also featured Yash and her two kids, Ayra and Yatharv.
Subscriber Only Stories
Yash starrer KGF 2 released on April 14 to an earth-shattering opening worldwide. It raked in more than Rs 134 crore on opening day in India alone. As per reports, the movie has earned a whopping Rs 1000 crore from its ticket sales worldwide, becoming the second film to achieve this feat after director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Latest News
Kerala engineering students ‘lap up’ opportunity to respond to moral policing
JNU to resume offline classes for all courses from August 3
Commodity prices today, July 21: Key vegetables and pulses prices in major cities
SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for translator vacancies; check how to apply, last date, eligibility
Western Ghats its bastion, Karnataka BJP worried ESA draft notice may spell poll trouble
ITC to spearhead MAARS super app to boost agri business
Sussanne Khan gives tour of her luxurious house, says ‘I created a nest for my boys Hridaan and Hrehaan’
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad
Trinamool Congress to abstain from Vice Presidential election
ECB raises rates more than expected to fight off runaway inflation
Tech InDepth: LTPO vs non-LTPO adaptive refresh rate on phones
Yash is ‘lost in a far away land’ with wife Radhika Pandit, see their vacation photos