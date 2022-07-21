Yash is ‘lost in a far away land’ with wife Radhika Pandit, see their vacation photos

Actor Yash is spending some quality time with wife Radhika Pandit, a glimpse of which was shared by the couple on Instagram. Yash, who’s basking in the success of KGF Chapter 2, is holidaying at an undisclosed exotic location. The couple’s photos have left fans with travel goals.

Radhika posted a bunch of clicks on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, “In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.”

Radhika Pandit had recently shared an adorable family portrait to mark her 500th Instagram post. The photo also featured Yash and her two kids, Ayra and Yatharv.

Yash starrer KGF 2 released on April 14 to an earth-shattering opening worldwide. It raked in more than Rs 134 crore on opening day in India alone. As per reports, the movie has earned a whopping Rs 1000 crore from its ticket sales worldwide, becoming the second film to achieve this feat after director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.