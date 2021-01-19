scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

Yash holidays with family in Maldives, see photos

Yash is holidaying with his wife Radhika Pandit and their two kids, and their photos are proof that the family is loving every minute of it.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | January 19, 2021 7:47:33 pm
yash family vacation maldivesYash shared pictures from his family vacation. (Photo: Yash/Instagram)

KGF star Yash on Tuesday treated fans to lovely pictures from his ongoing family vacation in Maldives. Yash is holidaying with his wife Radhika Pandit and their two kids, and their photos are proof that the family is loving every minute of it.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, Yash wrote, “If there was a tropical paradise.. then this would be it!! Maldives.. here we come!!”

yash daughter family vacation Yash carries his two-year-old daughter Ayra in his arms as they pose for a picture. (Photo: Yash/Instagram) yash son maldives vacation Yash clicks a selfie with his son Ayush. (Photo: Yash/Instagram)

While in one picture, the actor is seen playing with his son Ayush, another photo sees the whole family posing for the camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Yash and Radhika, who got married in 2016, became parents for the first time in 2018 with the birth of their daughter Ayra. They were blessed with their second child, son Ayush, in 2019.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Yash will be soon seen in KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to the 2018 action-drama KGF: Chapter 1. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 will see Yash returning in the role of Rocky.

Also Read |KGF 2's teaser crosses 140 million views in four days

The film, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, will release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 was recently released to an overwhelmingly positive response from fans.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan natasha dalal photos
10 adorable photos of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement