Yash hints at KGF Chapter 3, says ‘we have thought of a lot of scenes’

KGF Chapter 2 has turned out to be a monstrous success, and the film’s lead actor Yash has now hinted that the audience might get to see the third installment of the KGF franchise.

KGF 2’s post-credits scene hints that there is more to Rocky’s story and elaborating on the same, Yash told Variety, “Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth.” Yash shared that there were some things that they couldn’t include in the second part so the audience might get to see all of that in the third film.

“There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it’s just an idea. And we’ve just left it there right now,” he said.

KGF was initially planned as one film but halfway through the production, the team decided to rework the script and make it in two parts. With the mega-success of the franchise, they are looking to develop it even further.

KGF Chapter 2 has collected over Rs 915 crore worldwide. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of KGF 2 has earned Rs 329.40 crore.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote in her review, “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. KGF 2 swings haphazardly between the past and the present.”