Yash’s friend reveals actor’s reaction to Toxic box office crash: ‘There’s pain in his voice’

Kannada actor Jaidev Mohan, a close friend of Yash who was involved in the Kannada dubbing of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, shared how the actor responded to the film’s poor reception, saying the pain in his voice during their phone conversations after the release was evident.

Speaking to Prajavani, the actor revealed that he himself found the backlash difficult to process, despite his relatively small contribution to the project. He said he has not met Yash in person since the film released on August 26 but has spoken to him twice over the phone. “Yash said, ‘Don’t take it to your heart. It’s done, released. Now let’s leave it to the people. It’s their choice. We made this film with dedication and gave it to the audience. That’s it. You don’t dwell on it too much. Get ready, there’s more work. Got it? See you soon,'” Jaidev recalled, stressing that he was quoting Yash’s words exactly.