Yash’s Toxic has already earned close to Rs 600 crore before release, says producer G. Dhananjayan

Toxic pre-release business: Yash returns to the big screen after four years with Toxic, a film that has already made close to Rs 600 crore before a single ticket was sold at the counter.

Toxic pre-release business: Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has not released yet, but veteran film producer Dr. G. Dhananjayan believes it has already made close to Rs 600 crore from pre-release business alone. Speaking on his show Cinema Strategist, Dhananjayan broke down exactly why that number should not come as a surprise to anyone who has been following how this film was put together.

“They’ve made almost Rs 600 crore just from pre-business,” he said flatly, adding that the figure is a direct result of deliberate planning and not just Yash’s star pull.

For Dhananjayan, the story of Toxic’s pre-release success starts with how its cast was assembled. “You’ve got Nayanthara, then Rukmini Vasanth, then Tovino Thomas from Malayalam, then Amit Karval,” he listed, making the point that each name was placed there with a specific market in mind. He went further to explain the logic behind each choice. “Nayanthara has already come and gained some popularity from the movie Jawan. Everyone knows about Rukmini Vasanth after the Kantara chapter,” he said, arguing that by the time the film opens, every major market already has a familiar face to connect with.