Yash’s Toxic has already earned close to Rs 600 crore before release, says producer G. Dhananjayan
Toxic pre-release business: Veteran film producer Dr. G. Dhananjayan says Yash's Toxic has already made close to Rs 600 crore in pre-release business, calling it the result of smart pan-India casting and strategic positioning rather than star power alone.
Toxic pre-release business: Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has not released yet, but veteran film producer Dr. G. Dhananjayan believes it has already made close to Rs 600 crore from pre-release business alone. Speaking on his show Cinema Strategist, Dhananjayan broke down exactly why that number should not come as a surprise to anyone who has been following how this film was put together.
“They’ve made almost Rs 600 crore just from pre-business,” he said flatly, adding that the figure is a direct result of deliberate planning and not just Yash’s star pull.
For Dhananjayan, the story of Toxic’s pre-release success starts with how its cast was assembled. “You’ve got Nayanthara, then Rukmini Vasanth, then Tovino Thomas from Malayalam, then Amit Karval,” he listed, making the point that each name was placed there with a specific market in mind. He went further to explain the logic behind each choice. “Nayanthara has already come and gained some popularity from the movie Jawan. Everyone knows about Rukmini Vasanth after the Kantara chapter,” he said, arguing that by the time the film opens, every major market already has a familiar face to connect with.
This thinking sits at the core of what G Dhananjayan describes as genuine pan-India filmmaking. In his view, a pan-India film is not a South Indian movie that gets dubbed and distributed widely. It is something designed from the ground up to speak to audiences across regions. “Only when a film like that comes out appealing to all of India does it get seen as a pan-India film,” he said, adding, “If you just take one person from India and call it a pan-India film, honestly, that’s pretty doubtful.”
He also pointed to the film’s release date strategy as a sign of the team’s confidence. Toxic opens on March 19 alongside Dhurandhar 2, a sequel to an already successful franchise. Dhananjayan does not see this as a problem for the Toxic team. “They call it strategic positioning,” he said, adding, “They planned the right strategy and are releasing this movie with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19.” The Toxic crew, in his reading, is not shying away from the competition but using it to signal that their film belongs in the same conversation.
The pre-business figure also connects to a larger argument Dhananjayan has been making about what it actually takes for a South Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore. “All the movies that have crossed Rs 1000 crore at the box office, about 40 to 45 percent of the earnings come from North India,” he said. “Out of Rs 1000 crore, around Rs 400 to 450 crore come from North India.” For him, this is not a bonus or a surprise outcome. It has to be planned for from the beginning, with the right casting, content, and physical promotional presence in those markets.
In case of Toxic, he believes those boxes have been checked. The cast is built for national reach, the production scale is there, and the pre-business numbers back it up. “We’ll have a separate talk about how these films succeeded commercially and how they positioned themselves,” he noted, signaling that Toxic’s full commercial story is still unfolding.
Whether Toxic delivers on everything that has been set up before its release will only be known once audiences walk in on March 19. But for Dhananjayan, a producer who has watched these numbers closely across industries, Toxic has done the work upfront that most pan-India ambitions in Tamil and South Indian cinema have historically missed.
