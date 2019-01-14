KGF’s Hindi version puts up a strong show against new releases

Yash starrer KGF’s Hindi version refuses to bow down, despite new releases. The film is still being lapped up by the audience after four weeks of its release.

By the end of its fourth weekend, KGF’s Hindi version has managed to mint Rs 42 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the recent figures of KGF on Twitter. In the tweet, he mentioned, “#KGF continues to withstand competition posed by new releases… First #Zero. Then #Simmba. Now #UriTheSurgicalStrike… Emerges a HIT… [Week 4] Fri 38 lakhs, Sat 55 lakhs, Sun 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 42 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

In another tweet, Taran shared KGF’s Hindi version’s weekly performance. The film that started off its journey with Rs 21.45 crore, went on to earn Rs 11.50 crore, Rs 7.44 crore and Rs 1.61 crore in its second weekend, third weekend and fourth weekend, respectively.

The film received mixed reviews. In the indianexpress.com review by Manoj Kumar R, he mentioned, “The film works like folklore, which you tell mere mortals like the office assistant in the film, who gets engrossed in the story that he forgets about constant bullying he faces at the workplace.”

He continued, “It is this escapist entertainment, Prashanth has committed himself to achieve and he has delivered in that respect. He keeps churning out one cinematically memorable moment after another but without any emotional depth. He has even drawn inspiration from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films.”

KGF hit screens on December 21.