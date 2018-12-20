Yash discusses risks of shooting on a gold mine for KGF

Kannada star Yash is leaving no stones unturned to ensure that his upcoming film KGF gets the biggest opening this Friday across the country. The filmmakers recently released a behind-the-scenes video giving us a glimpse of the massive effort that has gone into recreating a functional gold mine in Kolar.

After scouting several locations for building the mine set, the filmmakers eventually zeroed in on a place, which used to a gold mine in Kolar. “A lot of people recommended not to shoot there. They said it is very risky because of the processed sand. Extraction could have happened and extraction happens with cyanide. Cyanide, of course, it is not active but still, it can have its side effects but the whole geography of that place was very unique,” Yash said in the video.

The actor also recalled that shooting in the scorching heat of Kolar was one of the biggest challenges. “We had a lot of issues because the weather didn’t support us. Unfortunately, all of us had to be barefoot so it used to be so hard,” he said.

The actor added that it was very difficult to even take a single shot in spite of pouring water on the soil on the sets to control the burning temperature. “Two minutes is the max we could take one shot. After that, we used to run,” he remembered.

Yash said that the filmmakers have used very little VFX as they heavily leaned on the expensive sets constructed by art director Shivu. “We didn’t let it go. VFX we have only used for extension most of the times. We had a massive set also and at the same time we had a huge curve but still very few places we felt that we have to fill it till the end or maybe we had to change backdrop because the city was seen in few places,” he said.

KGF, which is touted as the costliest Kannada film to date, has been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will release on Friday in all languages simultaneously on more than 2000 screens in India alone.