Yash defends Toxic’s adult content: ‘Not a gimmick, done to raise meaningful questions’

With just a week to go until the release of director Geetu Mohandas’ highly anticipated gangster film Toxic, fans of actor Yash are quite excited as it marks his first release since 2022’s KGF: Chapter 2. Although the movie has been generating significant buzz since the beginning, discussions around it took a sharp turn once the visual promotional materials started pouring in, leading many to criticise the film for its purported sexualisation of women and an abundance of intimate scenes. Yash has now addressed these controversies and said that the film is solely meant for an adult audience, and insisted that they made it clear with the film’s tagline, ‘fairytale for grown-ups’.

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‘Art has to ask uncomfortable questions’: Yash on Toxic backlash

Talking on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash said, “I think art has to ask uncomfortable questions and take you to the deepest corners of your mind. There, you will confront certain dilemmas, which only art can give you the opportunity to address. In the context of a film, for a story to reach a certain point, each layer of these characters is very important. I believe stories have to be told in the most authentic manner. It is beyond me as a person.

He further reiterated that Toxic is solely for adults and not intended for children. “Regardless, we ensured one thing: along with the title, we also gave the tagline that Toxic is a ‘fairytale for grown-ups.’ We have made it very clear that the film is not for children or adults with a child’s mindset,” he added.

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‘Toxic is strictly for grown-ups; children please stay at home’

“Children should absolutely stay away from Toxic. Children, please stay at home. We didn’t make the movie for them. Grown-ups, who know everything, can choose what they want to see and learn from Toxic. It’s a genuine film with a deep story,” he noted.

Yash also reacted to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission (KSWC) writing to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against the alleged obscene scenes in Toxic’s teaser. “When people see the film, they will understand that… it has become a taboo for women to talk about female desire. Only men get to discuss such things. You have to keep in mind that Toxic’s director is a woman, and she is of the view that women’s desires and fantasies are their rights. If a woman feels scared to reveal what she wants, that’s also wrong,” the actor pointed out.

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He added, “The intent behind the scenes is clear, and it’s done to raise meaningful questions; not for gimmicks. At the same time, cinema is also about fun.”

Yash further reacted to his past comment that intimate scenes made him nervous. “I have 100 per cent changed now. People will keep changing. Anyone who claims that they haven’t changed a bit in 20 years is lying. Evolution is part of human nature. What you believed in 10 years ago would have changed by now. What you believed in a week ago might have also undergone change.”

Yash on intimate scenes with Kiara Advani

Commenting on the criticisms Toxic’s “Tabaahi” song received over the intimate scenes featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, the KGF star noted, “They are just two characters: Raya and Nadia. They are very much in love and don’t care about the world. Those scenes simply show their love. Hence, the song needed to be shot in that way. Trust me, we actors also get nervous when doing such scenes. It’s when you see only the actors that such questions arise in your mind; it won’t happen when you look at them just as characters.”

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Also starring Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, Toxic will hit the screens worldwide on Wednesday, August 26.