‘Do whatever you believe in’: Yash defends Kiara Advani over Toxic song trolling

The trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was unveiled on Saturday in Bengaluru. The event turned emotional as the cast and crew reflected on their journey with the film, with Yash delivering a heartfelt speech in which he thanked his wife and praised his co-stars. The actor, who is also a co-writer and co-producer on the film, also came out in support of Kiara Advani, who has faced criticism over her performance in the song “Tabaahi.”

Ever since the release of “Tabaahi” from Toxic, Kiara Advani has faced criticism over her performance in the song. Addressing the criticism at the trailer launch, Yash encouraged Kiara to stay true to her choices and praised her dedication to the role. He said, “Kiara, the kind of role you have performed in this, you are so dedicated. Initially we all thought getting all these actors will be a problem, but Kiara was so down-to-earth. Unfortunately, what you have to go through as an actor, don’t care. Do whatever you believe in; people will appreciate.”

The actor added, “I promise every actor in Toxic that after this movie, they will be seen differently. I want to say sorry that we really pushed you guys.”

Also Read – ‘Sacrificed time with family’: Nayanthara reveals Yash’s 4.5-year journey for Toxic

Yash then spoke about his own experience of working on the demanding project and thanked his wife for supporting him throughout. “I want to thank my wife. It’s not easy to be associated with me in any way. I am a difficult person to be with. This particular film was really demanding, and I pushed myself beyond my comfort zone. I had 2-3 different looks and too much time was required. She has been a big support for me.”

Yash on his journey with Toxic

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Calling Toxic a tough film, Yash said, “I believe in one thing: now it is no more Kannada, Tamil, Telugu; it’s an Indian film and a right example to see talented people from their respective industries doing really great. Toxic is not Yash’s film. It is an Indian film where all the top stars, talented people have kept their insecurities, goals, and egos aside. They came together to put this one film on a global platform.”

He further added, “We shot this in Kannada and English. When you want to do something in life, it should never stop you. And I am somebody who doesn’t listen to anybody. If somebody says, I cannot do something, I can only see their lack of imagination and stupidity. There is nothing in life you cannot achieve. This movie was a tough one because of the kind of decisions we had to make. This wasn’t a commercial package film; it was a unique attempt.

Talking about working with Geetu Mohandas and his producer Venkat K Narayan, Yash said, “Geetu had a burning passion and an idea to show the world what true cinema can be and what she is capable of doing. She dedicated a lot of time, sacrificed a lot.”

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Watch – Toxic trailer: It’s Yash vs Yash in a film soaked in blood and tears

“I also want to thank my producer Venkat sir. Nowadays I see a disease or problem. Every film starts and after 10-20 days, there is news of it being shut down. It’s not easy for actors, producers, or filmmakers to be part of films. When you write a story, you feel like you are going to war against the whole world. There will be many issues, but my partner and producer never questioned anything. Every day I used to feel bad. Everyone might think I might have taken a break, but this film was shot in 200 days. All the rumours and problems used to surface, but this man stood like a rock,” he added.

Yash also confirmed that Nayanthara plays his sister in Toxic, calling her the “most badass sister” one could have. “Nayanthara, there is a lot of grace in you. You are a lady superstar. I know what your market is, and how fans love you. In this film, there was some issue with the dates. She didn’t get much time, but I liked how you committed yourself to this film. You look like the most badass sister anybody can have. Nayanthara is like me, not good at promotions. It’s because we don’t know what to say.”

Toxic releases on August 26. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in important roles.