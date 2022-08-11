Yash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Nandini. See pics

Kannada star Yash took to Twitter to share pictures from his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his sister Nandini. In the pics, Nandini can be seen tying the sacred thread on Yash’s hand.

Sharing the pictures, Yash wrote, “Siblings – Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan (sic).”

Siblings – Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan 🤗 pic.twitter.com/qz8sQkYRsP — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 11, 2022

Yash seems to have returned from his long Europe vacation with his wife Radhika Pandit. The actor shared many pictures from the trip on social media, including one with his fans in Italy. In a tweet, he wrote, “Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms…A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us (sic).”

A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us .❤️ pic.twitter.com/eAkMDalBwg — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) July 29, 2022

Yash’s last film KGF Chapter 2 surpassed all the expectations set by the first part and turned out to be a blockbuster across the world. The film, like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and RRR, has turned many heads from the west towards Indian cinema.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF franchise is about the rise of an underdog named Rocky in the Kolar Gold Fields. Other than Yash, the film had Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles. Ravi Basur composed the music for the movie which was released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Yash is yet to make an official announcement about his future projects.