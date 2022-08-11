Yash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Nandini. See pics

August 11, 2022 2:36:11 pm
Kannada star Yash took to Twitter to share pictures from his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his sister Nandini. In the pics, Nandini can be seen tying the sacred thread on Yash’s hand.
Sharing the pictures, Yash wrote, “Siblings – Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan (sic).”
Siblings – Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan 🤗 pic.twitter.com/qz8sQkYRsP
— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 11, 2022
Yash seems to have returned from his long Europe vacation with his wife Radhika Pandit. The actor shared many pictures from the trip on social media, including one with his fans in Italy. In a tweet, he wrote, “Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms…A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us (sic).”
Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms…
A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us .❤️ pic.twitter.com/eAkMDalBwg
— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) July 29, 2022
Yash’s last film KGF Chapter 2 surpassed all the expectations set by the first part and turned out to be a blockbuster across the world. The film, like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and RRR, has turned many heads from the west towards Indian cinema.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF franchise is about the rise of an underdog named Rocky in the Kolar Gold Fields. Other than Yash, the film had Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles. Ravi Basur composed the music for the movie which was released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.
Subscriber Only Stories
Yash is yet to make an official announcement about his future projects.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
‘There is a feeling of being insulted… I had told Shinde and Fadnavis to give me a Cabinet ministry’
Mindy Kaling savours ‘dreamy dosas’ at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant
Roshan Matthew pens emotional note after Darlings’ success: ‘It’s been absolutely overwhelming…’
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune’s Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; what happens to depositors now?
Medvedev rues early match-up with in-form Kyrgios
Actor Vishal injured again
NMC extends deadline for new medical colleges, MBBS courses, increasing medical seats
To understand birthrate crisis, Japan’s new male minister tries out ‘pregnancy belly’
Australia will not block LIV players from competing at home
iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ
Pune Infra Watch: PMC hopes state govt would soon allow 5 TMC water from Mulshi Dam
Mumbai: MMRDA seeks Kanjurmarg land for Metro line 6